Nine NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2021: Tennessee Titans, Joe Burrow and Brandon Staley top the list

In a BOLD PREDICITONS installment of the Schein Nine a couple weeks ago, I wrote that Julio Jones would be traded to Tennessee and the Titans would win 11 games. Well, the trade happened. And now those 11 wins -- along with a third consecutive playoff berth -- are on the way.





This was a fantastic deal for the Titans, a monster transaction. Jones is a future Hall of Famer. He's one of the most talented receivers in the last 30 years. Yes, he's 32 years old and missed seven games last year due to thigh and hamstring injuries. But he still produced at a high level when he played, as evidenced by his average of 2.60 yards per route run -- the fourth-highest figure in the league, per Pro Football Focus. I think he has plenty of gas left in the tank. And in Tennessee, he's the third wheel of the Titans' offensive weaponry.





This is still Derrick Henry﻿'s show. And all A.J. Brown has done in his first two NFL seasons is post a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns, averaging a robust 17.4 yards per catch and scoring 20 touchdowns in the process. With Jones joining Brown on the outside, opponents can't stack the box like they used to against Henry, which feels unfair. In the wake of this transaction -- and on the verge of the league's first 17-game regular season -- a second consecutive 2,000-yard season from Henry doesn't feel bold, it feels right. And Jones will see more single coverage than he has since Roddy White was in his prime. That's frightening. Brown and Jones could be THE elite receiver duo in 2021. The key is to continue forgetting what you thought about the Miami version of Ryan Tannehill﻿. I'm guilty of living in the past on that front at times, but Tannehill's been undeniably terrific in Nashville. And after the veteran quarterback lost Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith in free agency, this trade is a huge offseason savior.





Mike Vrabel is a fabulous coach. This offseason, the defense added some needed pass-rushing juice (free agents Bud Dupree and Denico Autry﻿) and swapped in two notable cover men (first-round pick Caleb Farley and veteran Janoris Jenkins﻿). Kansas City is the best team in the AFC, and the Chiefs' opponent in last season's conference title game, Buffalo, is No. 2. But after that? Well, this trade tosses Tennessee into the conversation with Cleveland, Baltimore and Indianapolis. Hop on board now. This bandwagon's gonna fill up quickly once the season kicks off.