Around the NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits he 'wasn't comfortable' as rookie; says confidence, hip have improved significantly

Published: May 26, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ arrived in Miami with expectations typical of a top-five pick and didn't quite meet them in his abbreviated rookie season.

The blame wasn't solely on the rookie, of course.

For one, Tagovailoa was coming off a significant hip injury that required surgery and grueling rehab just to be able to be available by the time the 2020 season began. He was also forced to consume and digest an NFL playbook largely from home before he joined his teammates for training camp over the summer.

The latter showed in his performance, Tagovailoa admitted Wednesday, saying he "didn't know the playbook really, really good."

"Last year, for me, I wasn't as comfortable just in general," Tagovailoa said. "I wasn't comfortable calling plays. I think the guys that we had last year were phenomenal. I just didn't have the comfortability of checking plays, alerting plays. I just rode with the play even if I knew in a way that it wasn't going to work. I was going to try to make it work.

"But the firepower we have this year, I mean, it's good, but you got to get it out to them, too. If you're able to protect yourself, then get it out to them and have them make plays, then you'll be good."

As for his health, Tagovailoa said he learned which parts of his body were carrying the load when he was throwing the ball, especially after strength increases have changed the way he feels this time around. His strength and conditioning process has changed significantly as a result, adding it "looks a lot different this year" because of the improvements he's made in his hip.

"I guess you could say the focus was the glutes to help support the hip," the quarterback explained. "My hip feels 10 times better than it did last year. The confidence level for myself, I feel really confident coming into this second year after that injury two years ago."

Confidence is key and perhaps no more important in football than at quarterback, where a player is tasked with not only accomplishing his tasks, but also ensuring the entire offense is properly positioned to execute each play. With a better understanding of the offense going into his second season and a hip that is stronger, Tagovailoa isn't spending any additional time looking back.

"What happened last year, it happened," Tagovailoa said. "That's what my rookie year looked like. It wasn't what I expected and so that's why I've been working really hard this offseason to help our team ... this upcoming season."

Teammate ﻿Mike Gesicki﻿ wasn't afraid to stand up for Tagovailoa on Wednesday, speaking moments before the quarterback and telling reporters "he played nine games and did a lot of good things for us."

"He's been through adversity before," Gesicki continued. "He's played in the biggest games, going back to his college career. He's going to focus on what's important and the opinions that are important. The guys in the locker room all believe in him and respect him."

Criticism of Tagovailoa has drawn the ire of Dolphins fans, especially after they were forced to watch the quarterback selected immediately after Tagovailoa -- Los Angeles' ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ -- win AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. But a career isn't made in one season, and as indicated by Tagovailoa's comments, the best appears yet to come.

If that's true, then it's only a matter of time before Tagovailoa is up to speed with the expectations that came with his selection. If you ask Gesicki, Tagovailoa is already on his way.

Related Content

news

NFL community celebrates Adam Vinatieri's retirement

The most accomplished kicker in NFL history is hanging up his cleats.

﻿Adam Vinatieri﻿ announced Wednesday he's planning to retire. After 24 NFL seasons, the former Patriots and Colts star is the unassailable G.O.A.T. at his position. His retirement prompted reactions from around the league.
news

Former Patriots, Colts K Adam Vinatieri says he plans to retire

Following a 2020 campaign in which he did not play, all-time great kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his plans to retire on Wednesday.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on contract: 'I would love to be in Baltimore forever'

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters Wednesday he'd love to remain a Baltimore Raven forever as the 2019 MVP approaches one of the NFL's next big pay days. 
news

Roundup: Cowboys hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as consultant

Dallas is hiring former Big Blue head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant. The move reunites McAdoo with Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, under whom McAdoo coached tight ends and quarterbacks in Green Bay from 2006 to 2013.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to $208.2M salary cap ceiling for 2022 season

The NFL and the NFLPA on Wednesday agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL owners approve expanded rule on low blocks, 90-man rosters to start training camp

In an effort to increase player safety, NFL owners approved a change to the league's low block rule. The league also approved 90-man rosters to start training camp and set cut dates.
news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

In a pseudo rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet on the golf course this summer in the latest edition of "The Match."
news

Michael Pittman: New Colts QB Carson Wentz 'is on a mission'

Carson Wentz is entering his first season with the Indianapolis Colts. Second-year receiver Michael Pittman believes his new quarterback is "so dialed in that he is on a mission."
news

Josh Allen thankful for stability in Buffalo, ready 'to take that next step'

Entering his fourth NFL season, Josh Allen recognized the stability within the Bills franchise and how it benefits the quarterback as he aims to take Buffalo to the next level. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick starts over once again in Washington: 'I've done it so many times'

Opening up OTAs with the ninth team of his 16-year career, Ryan Fitzpatrick is fast at work getting to know a new franchise, new teammates and a new offense. 
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold focused on doing job, not on expectations in new home

﻿Sam Darnold﻿'s move south to Carolina meant the relief of the eternally high pressure that comes with being a starting quarterback in New York. That doesn't mean Darnold doesn't expect plenty of himself in his second NFL act.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW