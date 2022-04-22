Around the NFL

Rams RB Cam Akers disappointed in Super Bowl run: 'There wasn't really a lot of celebrating for me'

Published: Apr 22, 2022 at 09:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Miraculous is the only way to describe Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers' return from a torn Achilles last season.

Akers blew out the tendon before the season but somehow returned for the Rams' Super Bowl run. Not only did the 22-year-old come back from an injury that usually wipes out a year with rehab, but he also led the Rams on their four-game postseason run to the Lombardi Trophy.

According to Akers, though, the Super Bowl lacked some gravitas because he wasn't at his personal peak.

"I don't feel like I played the best games throughout that time span, so there wasn't really a lot of celebrating for me," he said Thursday, via the Los Angeles Times. "It was more, 'How can I get better?'"

Akers returned for the regular-season finale, taking five carries for three yards. But his comeback wasn't simply a token appearance for a well-liked player. Sean McVay rode Akers as his lead back throughout the postseason run. Akers led the Rams in rushing through their four playoff games, netting 67 rushes for 172 yards.

Still, he isn't satisfied.

"I don't feel like I played my best games the five games I returned, but I did what I was supposed to do," Akers said. "But obviously that's not enough."

Sure, Akers lacked some burst and got stymied at the line while averaging just 2.57 yards per attempt in the playoffs, but given what he went through just to come back so quickly, it's dadgum impressive he played such a big role in a Super Bowl run.

In Akers' mind, it's all about 2022 now, not the Lombardi Trophy already won.

"I got a lot to improve on, a lot to polish up on when it comes to my game," he said. "So, this offseason I've been hitting all of those deficits trying to get better."

As he was last offseason before the injury, Akers is expected to be the workhorse back in McVay's backfield. A slasher with speed in space and power in close quarters with pass-catching ability, Akers is the ideal three-down weapon for the Rams' offense. He'll have a huge role in 2022, with Darrell Henderson projected as the backup.

Related Content

news

Eagles' J.J. Arcega-Whiteside moving from wide receiver to tight end

A former second-round pick for the Eagles will be taking the field at a different position when Philadelphia opens its offseason program on April 25. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside intends to move from wide receiver to tight end.

news

Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf has 'shown a really good mentality' with contract situation looming

DK Metcalf reported to the start of the Seattle Seahawks' voluntary offseason workouts and, according to Pete Carroll, has been in good spirits about his role in the next phase of the club.

news

DeVante Parker: 'I chose to get traded' to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins didn't have to ship DeVante Parker to his preferred destination, but GM Chris Grier said recently that he wanted to do right by the former first-round draft pick.

news

DeSean Jackson mulling retirement: 'I'm not really sure if I'm going to play next year or not'

Three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson, one of the best deep threats of all time, is leaning toward retirement unless the "right fit" presents itself.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says team has 'not moved on' from possibly re-signing OT Duane Brown

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the team has not closed the door on re-signing five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown.

news

Hall of Fame approves revision to allow up to nine enshrinees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's board of trustees on Thursday announced the approval of changes to selection process bylaws, most notably a revision that will allow the election of up to three from the seniors category for the next three cycles.

news

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim says 'zero chance' Kyler Murray will be traded

As the world turns for the Arizona Cardinals and disconcerted quarterback Kyler Murray, team general manager Steve Keim has made it known that trading the franchise quarterback isn't in the cards.

news

Daryle Lamonica, former Raiders star and Super Bowl II QB, dies at 80

Daryle Lamonica, who starred under center for the Oakland Raiders in the late 1960s and early 1970s, died Thursday at the age of 80.

news

Titans GM Jon Robinson on possibility of trading A.J. Brown: 'I do not foresee that happening'

Titans GM Jon Robinson said he does not "foresee that happening" when asked about the possibility of trading A.J. Brown. Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract in an offseason that has seen multiple high-profile wide receivers swap teams.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'going to let the chips fall where they may' as he continues shoulder rehab

There's been little to no movement on Jimmy Garoppolo's status with the 49ers since he last spoke with reporters. The same could be said about Garoppolo's ability to throw at this point in time.

news

Jared Goff would have 'no concern' if Lions select QB in upcoming NFL Draft

Detroit is expected to replace Jared Goff under center at some point in the near future. The Lions QB said Wednesday he wouldn't be concerned if the team selected his potential successor in next week's draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW