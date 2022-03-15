Andrew Whitworth announces retirement after 16 seasons with Rams, Bengals

A second-round pick out of LSU in 2006, Whitworth spent his first 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals as a foundational left tackle. In 2017, the left tackle moved to Los Angeles as part of a transformational offseason for the Rams.

At 40 years old, Whitworth remained one of the top left tackles in the NFL, able to maul edge rushers and was smart enough to combat faster, younger players.

With the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory, Whitworth ends his career on top of the mountain.

The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year earned four Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors in his illustrious career.