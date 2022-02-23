Around the NFL

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth 'leaning towards' retiring, waiting 'couple of weeks' to make final decision

Published: Feb 23, 2022 at 06:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ capped his 16th NFL season with his greatest triumph of his career: a Super Bowl title.

It may have been the last game for the oldest active player in the NFL. The 40-year-old lineman is mulling his future and plans to come to a decision in March.

"I'm kind of waiting for another couple of weeks. Just right before the league year starts, I'll make a decision," Whitworth said during an appearance on NFL Total Access on Wednesday. "Trying to get away from the game as much as I can."

In the lead-up to Super Bowl LVI, Whitworth spoke of how perfect a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals would be to finish his illustrious NFL career. Since that win, Whitworth has dodged questions regarding his future, declining to participate in postgame interviews and sidestepping the matter when asked during the Rams' victory parade, saying he'd "save that conversation for another day."

It appears that conversation has begun, but has not reached its conclusion.

Whitworth has many factors to consider, but also noted ahead of the Super Bowl he had impressed himself by being able to physically prepare to play against players much younger than him. With this in mind, it's fair to expect him to hang up his pads and cleats. It's no surprise he again echoed the impact of his storybook ending -- if this is how he goes out.

"There's a lot that goes into that," Whitworth said of making a decision on his future. "Obviously, the family's involved. Me making sure that my commitment level to being the kind of player that I expect myself to be each and every Sunday is a part of that. So, that's something I'm just gonna give it another couple of weeks and make sure I'm pretty confident what I want to do.

"I definitely think, I'm definitely leaning towards probably being done. I think that that's probably best for me at this time in my career. There's obviously days I'm waking up right now that I don't know if I want to do that. It's battling that a little bit. I'll come to a conclusion here soon to give the Rams a chance to make the moves they need to one way or another. But man, what an awesome ride it's been if this is the end."

Playing such a physically taxing position at 40 years old at an effective level is impressive. It ultimately earned him a previously elusive ring. We'll learn in the coming weeks whether Super Bowl LVI truly was it for "Big Whit."

