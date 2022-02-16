Aaron Donald at Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory parade: 'Why not run it back?'

For the first time in franchise history, the Los Angeles Rams are able to celebrate their Lombardi Trophy with the City of Angels. They're hoping to do the same again a year from now.

First up on the docket: Getting their most important defender on board for a title defense.

Rams coach Sean McVay capitalized on the opportunity Wednesday, grabbing his own microphone to implore Aaron Donald to return for another championship pursuit.

"Run it back! Run it back!" McVay shouted a total of five times during the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory parade.

Donald, who admitted he'd been imbibing while celebrating his first Super Bowl triumph, was easily convinced by his coach.

"We built a super team. We can bring the super team back," Donald said. "Why not run it back? We can be world champs again."

That probably settles that. We can leave the questions about Donald's future for, well, the future that exists beyond the 2022 season. As for his 40-year-old teammate ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿, the oldest active player in the NFL following Tom Brady's retirement, such a question did not receive the same affirmative answer.