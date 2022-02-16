Highlights from Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory parade

The Los Angeles Rams took to the streets Wednesday to celebrate their victory in Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals, which earned them their second Super Bowl title in franchise history and their first in the City of Angels.
Riding atop sightseeing buses from the Shrine Auditorium down Figueroa Street toward Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, owner Stan Kroenke, head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead (rocking his infamous slogan), quarterback Matthew Stafford, Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp, a shirtless Aaron Donald and Co. were greeted by throngs of exuberant Rams fans and streams of confetti.