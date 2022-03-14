Rams re-signing OT Joe Noteboom to three-year deal worth up to $47.5M

As the Los Angeles Rams await Andrew Whitworth's retirement decision, they've locked down his potential replacement.
The Rams re-signed offensive tackle Joe Noteboom, his agents announced Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the pact is a three-year deal with a base value of $40 million, including $25 million guaranteed, per a source informed of the contract. With incentives, the deal has a max value of $47.5 million.
Noteboom started two games in place of Whitworth in 2021. The former third-round pick has started 17 games in his career and appeared in 47 tilts.
The 26-year-old performed well in place of Whitworth, giving the Rams confidence he could be a full-time starter. Giving Noteboom $13 million per year underscores their faith in him moving forward and the type of market he would have had if he made it to free agency.