Rams re-signing OT Joe Noteboom to three-year deal worth up to $47.5M

As the Los Angeles Rams await ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿'s retirement decision, they've locked down his potential replacement.

The Rams re-signed offensive tackle ﻿Joe Noteboom﻿, his agents announced Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the pact is a three-year deal with a base value of $40 million, including $25 million guaranteed, per a source informed of the contract. With incentives, the deal has a max value of $47.5 million.

Noteboom started two games in place of Whitworth in 2021. The former third-round pick has started 17 games in his career and appeared in 47 tilts.