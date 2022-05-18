NFL's top 11 offenses in 2022? Bills, Chargers and Bengals produce highest win-share projections

The Bills earned my highest forecasted win total in the AFC at 11.6. After adding depth to the receiving corps and the backfield via free agency and the draft, Buffalo ranks No. 1 on this list. And that's despite the fact that the Bills will have a new play-caller in 2022, with Ken Dorsey promoted to offensive coordinator in the wake of Brian Daboll's departure to the Giants.





The foundational piece, of course, is elite QB Josh Allen, whose pressure-evasion rate in 2021 ranked second-best in the NFL (24.3%, per Next Gen Stats). He also threw the second-most touchdown passes on tight-widow throws (eight, per NGS). The free agency addition of Jamison Crowder and draft selection of Khalil Shakir help Buffalo's slot-production potential, giving defenders more players to account for and inherently opening up throwing lanes for Allen. The Bills quarterback piled up the most touchdowns on intermediate passes (19) and tied for the most deep completions (28 of 20-plus air yards). OK, a couple more Allen tidbits courtesy of NGS: He also earned +17 first downs over expected on rushes and +310 rushing yards over expected total, which was the second-most (only rushing champ Jonathan Taylor had more). Bottom line: This guy's good. Maybe that's why he's currently the odds-on MVP favorite over at Caesars Sportsbook at 7-1.





By selecting James Cook in the second round, Buffalo increased its overall rushing potential and gave Allen the opportunity for more designed runs, as opposed to scrambles. Adding depth to the skill positions also gives Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox even better opportunities in the pass-catching game. Diggs ranked in the top five in receptions (86), receiving yards (998) and TDs (eight) when aligned out wide last season, while Davis set a single-season NGS record with a 90 percent catch rate on passes of 10-plus air yards.