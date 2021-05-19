Projecting the NFL's top 10 offenses in 2021: Buccaneers or Chiefs at No. 1?

Yes, this projection is obviously contingent on Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay. And with all the recent talk about Rodgers' value, I spent a lot of time digging into unique attributes and data points around the reigning league MVP that aren't listed everywhere or super obvious. Here are three that I really like ...





First, Rodgers is masterful with pace. There is almost no predictability with Rodgers when it comes to time between plays (time to break a huddle, how long it takes for him to yell the play at the LOS). A lot of teams have tells with pace, especially in two-minute offenses and the red zone, which happen to be really important areas. Think of it like this: If the defense gets even three more seconds to know what you're doing based on what is happening right before the play starts, that's a big advantage.





Second, Rodgers does a spectacular job of resetting to throw when he's on the run. I measured how long it takes a QB to get set (on-platform, balanced for the ideal throw) after running (anything beyond a seven-step drop), and Rodgers got into position at the third-highest rate in the league over the past five seasons (54.3 percent), boasting the best passer rating on such throws in that same span (111.3).





Third, I looked at passing downs where a quarterback attempted to complete a throw to a closely defended pass catcher (3 feet of cushion or less) on sequential downs. Guess who earned the most first downs or touchdowns by completing either the first, second or both such passes in 2020? Mr. Rodgers, at 67.4 percent (average of QB Nos. 2-6 in this metric: 62.5). Davante Adams and Aaron Jones both helped drive up this value with top-five or better on- and off-ball impact ratings on sequential closely contested passing attempts.