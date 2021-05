2021 NFL MVP dark horses: Don't sleep on Justin Herbert, Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston

Dak's going to be 100 percent healthy for training camp -- and for the first time in his career, he'll have 100 percent contractual stability. Everything's in place for a monster age-28 season.





In an injury-abbreviated 2020 campaign, Prescott provided a taste of what he could accomplish under head coach Mike McCarthy, and it was pretty darn delectable (SEE: 422.5 passing yards per game over the first four weeks). Now the quarterback and coach actually get to spend a full offseason together -- as opposed to last year, when the offseason program was significantly curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic -- giving the offense spectacular potential in 2021. It's hard to find a better receiving trio than Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup (though, admittedly, the defending Super Bowl champions might have something to say about that). And I'm already on record calling for a bounceback from Ezekiel Elliott, who seems quite motivated to put last year's dud of a season well behind him. If the O-line experiences better injury luck, this offense should light up the scoreboard on a weekly basis.





I envision Dak putting up video game numbers while "America's Team" wins the NFC East by several games. That's a recipe for serious MVP consideration.