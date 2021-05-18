2021 NFL MVP dark horses: Don't sleep on Justin Herbert, Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston

Dak's going to be 100 percent healthy for training camp -- and for the first time in his career, he'll have 100 percent contractual stability. Everything's in place for a monster age-28 season.





In an injury-abbreviated 2020 campaign, Prescott provided a taste of what he could accomplish under head coach Mike McCarthy, and it was pretty darn delectable (SEE: 422.5 passing yards per game over the first four weeks). Now the quarterback and coach actually get to spend a full offseason together -- as opposed to last year, when the offseason program was significantly curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic -- giving the offense spectacular potential in 2021. It's hard to find a better receiving trio than Amari Cooper﻿, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup (though, admittedly, the defending Super Bowl champions might have something to say about that). And I'm already on record calling for a bounceback from Ezekiel Elliott, who seems quite motivated to put last year's dud of a season well behind him. If the O-line experiences better injury luck, this offense should light up the scoreboard on a weekly basis.





I envision Dak putting up video game numbers while "America's Team" wins the NFC East by several games. That's a recipe for serious MVP consideration.