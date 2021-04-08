Daniel Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr. among NFL's make-or-break players in 2021

The Kenny Golladay signing was flat-out great. He gives the Giants a legit No. 1 receiver. Saquon Barkley is on the road to recovery. Joe Judge did a heck of a job as a first-time head coach, squeezing six wins out of last year's roster.





Daniel Jones is out of excuses -- if, that is, you foolishly gave him a pass in the first place. Jones was a reach at No. 6 overall in the 2019 draft and has displayed an unfortunate knack for turning the ball over as the Giants' quarterback (SEE: 22 interceptions and 17 lost fumbles in 27 career games). I love how he got the band together to work out this offseason. But I think it is foolish of John Mara to believe, as he told Ian O'Connor of the New York Post, that Jones can get you to the Super Bowl. I don't think he's capable of a logging winning season or becoming entrenched as Big Blue's QB1 for years to come.





If Jones can't get it together in Year 3, the Giants will have to move on from the quarterback -- and the man who drafted him.