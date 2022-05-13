2022 NFL win total projections, NFC: Bucs, Rams, Packers lead conference; Eagles dethrone Cowboys

Win Total: over 11.0 (-120)

over 11.0 (-120) Make Playoffs: -475

-475 Win Division: -170

-170 Win Conference: +475

+475 Win Super Bowl: +1100





The Packers' win total increased by 0.2 wins after the schedule release. Their three most-challenging opponents -- the Buccaneers in Week 3, Bills in Week 8 and Rams in Week 15 -- almost couldn’t be spread out more perfectly, with the game against L.A. at Lambeau following Green Bay's Week 14 bye. There is a chance that after the preseason -- once we have some more information about the team's pass catchers -- the Packers could overtake the Bucs for the highest win total in the NFC, and possibly overall. The Pack's 17-game slate has upside in droves. In a fun new model I'm working on, which has a bit more risk, Green Bay's win total goes all the way up to 11.8! That same model decreases the Bucs' win total by 0.2 wins as a result of them having a harder schedule.





Green Bay Packers' complete 2022 NFL schedule