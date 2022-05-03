Around the NFL

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on extension talks: 'We're going to get something done'

Published: May 02, 2022 at 08:33 PM
It's been a noteworthy offseason for DK Metcalf.

His franchise quarterback was traded, he found himself dealing with an injury and a walking boot, declared his commitment to making the Olympics and has been the subject of extension talks aplenty.

Noteworthy now is that his walking boot is off and it would seem his contract talks are on.

"I will say, we're going to get something done," Metcalf told Shannon Sharpe when asked if his representation and the Seattle Seahawks had been in contact, via the the Club Shay Shay podcast. "I think I'm going to be in Seattle for the next couple of years."

A 2019 NFL Draft second-round pick out of Mississippi, Metcalf is entering the final year of his rookie deal and due $3.98 million in base salary. A 2020 Pro Bowler, the 24-year-old has racked up 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons.

Following the trade of quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seahawks to the Denver Broncos and the subsequent release of linebacker Bobby Wagner, Metcalf's future with the Seahawks came into question with the thinking that a full rebuild could be underway. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll emphasized that the team was going to do everything it could to get an extension worked out this offseason and has subsequently complimented Metcalf for how he's handled the situation.

Throughout much of the offseason, Metcalf has had a boot on his foot due to surgery -- though it didn't slow him in expressing his desire to work toward the Olympics as a sprinter.

Carroll on Saturday said Metcalf was out of his boot and running and once again stressed the importance of getting a long-term deal worked out.

With Metcalf's college teammate A.J. Brown following in the footsteps and bank accounts of Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs as wide receivers signing mega-deals, Metcalf is excited by the proposition. Still, as stumped by Carroll, he hasn't made a lot of noise about the extension, but rather awaited the big raise he believes will be forthcoming.

"It's all smiles right now," Metcalf said about thinking about a big-money deal coming his way. "It's just a matter of when. I can't stress over it, can't think about it too much, cause I'm gonna drive myself crazy. So I've been just enjoying this offseason, enjoying life, taking it a day at a time. It might sound cliché, but that's really how I'm living now."

