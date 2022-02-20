Seahawks WR DK Metcalf maintains goal of qualifying for Olympics: 'For sure, it's gonna happen'

The former Pro Bowler's '21 season followed a failed attempt at qualifying for the Olympics in Tokyo.

In May of 2021, Metcalf finished 15th in the 17-man 100-meter field at the U.S.A. Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. Metcalf, who hadn't run track since high school, turned in a time of 10.37, which was well short of the U.S. Olympics Trials automatic standard of 10.05.

Thus, Metcalf, who is 24 and will be 26 in the spring of 2024, has some work to do, but he was steadfast that the Olympics is a goal for him.

"Yeah, for sure," he said.

When asked if it was a legitimate one, Metcalf let it be known he wasn't in it for a hobby.

"No, I'm not – no, I'm not just running just to run," he said. "I can do that on a track somewhere. I'm trying to, I'm trying to go to the Olympics.

Metcalf has taken strides to become one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL, but he's clearly determined to take strides to qualify for Paris, as well.