Around the NFL

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf maintains goal of qualifying for Olympics: 'For sure, it's gonna happen'

Published: Feb 19, 2022 at 09:30 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Slowed by a boot on his left foot post-surgery, ﻿DK Metcalf﻿'s walking right now before he can run.

But run he will, as Metcalf's sprinting goals remain and they won't be achieved until he reaches the Olympics.

The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, who previously came up short of qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics, recently stated his intent to put in work during upcoming NFL offseasons to prepare for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"I'm in a boot right now, so I can't, I can't do too much," Metcalf told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks. "But next year, I'm gonna start back training for it every offseason, training for the 100-meter, or the 60-meter, whichever one I decide to do. And then in 2024, you'll see me again."

Currently healing up from foot surgery to remove a screw from a previous procedure, Metcalf's top priority is likely to be a healthy return to Seahawks training camp ahead of his fourth NFL season. Metcalf is coming off a 2021 campaign in which he tallied his third season of 900 or more receiving yards and produced a career-high 12 touchdowns.

The former Pro Bowler's '21 season followed a failed attempt at qualifying for the Olympics in Tokyo.

In May of 2021, Metcalf finished 15th in the 17-man 100-meter field at the U.S.A. Track and Field Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. Metcalf, who hadn't run track since high school, turned in a time of 10.37, which was well short of the U.S. Olympics Trials automatic standard of 10.05.

Thus, Metcalf, who is 24 and will be 26 in the spring of 2024, has some work to do, but he was steadfast that the Olympics is a goal for him.

"Yeah, for sure," he said.

When asked if it was a legitimate one, Metcalf let it be known he wasn't in it for a hobby.

"No, I'm not – no, I'm not just running just to run," he said. "I can do that on a track somewhere. I'm trying to, I'm trying to go to the Olympics.

Metcalf has taken strides to become one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL, but he's clearly determined to take strides to qualify for Paris, as well.

"For sure, it's gonna happen," he said.

Related Content

news

Hall of Famer, Washington legend Charley Taylor passes away at 80

A Washington football legend who made eight Pro Bowls and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Charley Taylor has passed away at the age of 80. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 19

Two Cincinnati Bengals drew fines for infractions during Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Steelers hire former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.
news

Doug Pederson to call offensive plays in Jacksonville, warns Jaguars are 'not an overnight fix'

Doug Pederson, newly minted as the seventh head coach in Jaguars history, introduced his staff to the media Friday and further outlined his vision for the franchise.
news

Titans LB Bud Dupree booked for misdemeanor assault stemming from altercation at pharmacy

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree on Friday turned himself in on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a Jan. 2 altercation at a local pharmacy. 
news

Anthony Lynn commends Lions HC Dan Campbell's 'great leadership,' believes Detroit can 'absolutely win with Jared Goff'

The Lions and Anthony Lynn parted ways weeks ago, but he's offering nothing but praise for head coach Dan Campbell and quarterback Jared Goff.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) 'getting to that 80% to 85% range'

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that called for surgery and the conclusion to any first-year promise. Now, he's immersed in a road to recovery and is optimistic of the progress he's made thus far. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel. 
news

Packers bring back veteran assistant Tom Clements as QB coach

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they're brining back long-time assistant Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Will the move help them retain star QB Aaron Rodgers?
news

Aaron Donald says he'll return if Rams bring back Odell Beckham, Von Miller: 'We bring everybody back, I'm back'

A lot of the post-Super Bowl LVI discussion has centered on Aaron Donald's future. Could the star defender's return to Los Angeles hinge on a few free agent decisions?
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell sees 'very talented roster' in Minnesota

Are the Vikings ready to compete for a title in 2022? New head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Thursday that he sees a "very talented roster" in Minnesota.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW