Seahawks WR DK Metcalf undergoes foot surgery to remove screw from previous procedure

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is on the mend from foot surgery.
The club's talented young receiver recently had a screw from a previous procedure removed from his left foot, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Metcalf raised eyebrows Monday with an Instagram photo of his left foot in an orthopedic boot, but it's a minor setback, per Rapoport.
Metcalf has been targeted 129 times in each of the last two years, but his yardage total dropped off from his Pro Bowl season of 2020 (1,303) to a still-respectable 967 last year as his foot, per Rapoport, hampered him. The former second-round draft pick blew scouts away at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine when he ran a 4.33 40-yard dash with a 40.5-inch vertical jump at 228 pounds. Since then, he's put that athleticism to productive use with 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over three seasons in Seattle. He's also been a go-to playoff target as well. While the Seahawks missed the playoffs last year, Metcalf has averaged 105 yards and a touchdown per game in three career postseason contests.
Metcalf's healthy return in 2022 will be of high importance to a Seahawks club looking to rebound from a disappointing year. Coach Pete Carroll has re-tooled his defensive coaching staff, but the Seattle offense floundered at times, as well, and not just during quarterback Russell Wilson's stint on injured reserve.
It will be a big year for Metcalf as well, as he's approaching the final year of his rookie contract.