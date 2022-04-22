Pete Carroll: DK Metcalf has 'shown a really good mentality' with contract situation looming

DK Metcalf is due a contract extension before the 2022 season, but unlike another NFC West receiver in line to get paid, the Seattle Seahawks wideout hasn't made any demands yet.

Metcalf reported to the start of the Seattle Seahawks' voluntary offseason workouts and, according to Pete Carroll, has been in good spirits about his role in the next phase of the club.

"I know he's really excited about being back," Carroll said per the team's official website. "He's still rehabbing from surgery, but he's involved with everything we're doing. He's really tuned in. I'm really happy to see the way he's returned to us -- there's a lot of stuff in the future coming up and all of that. He seems to be very focused on what's going on right now and being in position to help other guys as we get started. So he's shown a really good mentality about the return."

Carroll noted that serious discussions haven't started on a contract extension for Metcalf, who is due $3.986 million in the fourth year of his rookie contract. Those talks, as they usually do, are likely to heat up over the summer ahead of training camp.

Along with Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Cooper Kupp, Metcalf is one of the next big-name wideouts due a massive contract extension.

Following the trade of Russell Wilson and release of Bobby Wagner, there was speculation that the Seahawks could trade Metcalf rather than pay him a massive sum. Thus far, neither side has suggested there is an issue.

Metcalf is rehabbing his foot after undergoing offseason surgery, but with Wilson and Wagner gone, the receiver is stepping into a more prominent leadership role to help fill the void.