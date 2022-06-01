State of the 2022 San Francisco 49ers: Uncertainty looms large at key spots

Find common ground with Deebo Samuel? At some point, there's going to be a documentary on the eyebrow-raising contract Christian Kirk received from the Jaguars early in free agency and the chain of events that followed, with several high-profile wide receivers being dealt after requesting a change of scenery, including Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown. Deebo has asked for a trade, but that wish has not been granted, and if I'm the 49ers, it never will. Shanahan said after the draft that no offer the team received for Deebo "was even remotely close" to being fair. San Francisco will have a lot more cap space available if Garoppolo is moved, but the main point of contention between Samuel and the team doesn't appear to be tied to money. There have been different reasons reported on why Deebo wants out, from the desire to play closer to home (South Carolina) to wanting to run the ball less. The latter seems like a good business decision for a receiver who eventually wants to get paid. Even if us fantasy dorks would be upset with a lack of runs for Deebo, we just want to see him happy. Perhaps he and the Niners will be able to bridge the gap before the season? We'll keep you posted.