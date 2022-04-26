Around the NFL

49ers TE George Kittle: Trey Lance has 'insane ceiling,' 'reminds me most of Josh Allen'

Published: Apr 26, 2022 at 08:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

George Kittle has been Jimmy Garoppolo's biggest supporter over the years, but that advocacy doesn't blind the All-Pro tight end to the extreme upside of second-year quarterback Trey Lance.

"I love all of my quarterbacks. Trey has an insane ceiling," Kittle said recently on the I Am Athlete podcast. "Just needs some reps here and there. Just gotta throw the ball a little bit more. You can't really get better without playing games. How much better were you your rookie season to your third year? Just going against competition. Getting hit and getting back up. Dealing with adversity. How do you deal with it? Guys that come to the NFL and win their entire life and get hit in the face a couple of times, it's different. It's a learning process. Jimmy was a fantastic person for Trey to learn under for sure."

Lance appeared in six games as a rookie, starting two contests. The North Dakota St. product completed 57.7 percent of 71 attempts for 603 yards with five TD passes and two INTs for a 97.3 passer rating. He also rushed 38 times for 168 yards and a score.

Entering the NFL, Lance was raw, having played in 19 games in college, including just one in his final year.

Kittle compared Lance to another former non-Power 5 quarterback.

"He reminds me most of Josh Allen," Kittle said. "And Josh Allen is an established quarterback. Trey has to prove that and do it on the football field, but I think he can move the chains, whether his feet, he's a big body, he can take hits. He wants to make plays. He's got a cannon of an arm. It's crazy. I mean, he can roll out to the right on the sideline and throw it diagonal like 50 yards on a line, you're like, 'OK yeah.' There's not a lot of people that can do that stuff. And, so, like I said, he's got an insane ceiling. That's what I'm so excited about."

The Lance-Allen comparison has some merits and negatives. Both played at smaller schools. Both own dual-threat abilities with huge upsides. Both have big arms. Both had questions about accuracy entering the NFL. But Allen's depth of experience was much greater in college than Lance's. The Bills staff is credited with helping develop Allen's strengths and helping get the QB to an MVP-caliber level. It's on San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff to help Lance grow through his shortcomings.

With Garoppolo still on the roster, Kittle noted that he'd support whoever is under center but spent extra time praising Lance's upside -- an indicator that he knows the younger will be the one tossing him the pigskin in 2022.

"I'm kind of 50-50 right in the middle honestly," Kittle said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I think Jimmy is a fantastic leader, we almost won a Super Bowl, NFC champions twice in three seasons. And then you look at Trey, who I think has one of the highest ceilings I've ever seen before. Some of the things you see him do on the football field and you're like, 'Holy cow, I can't wait 'til he throws me passes.'

"So you know, I want whoever's going to be the better quarterback this season. And it is a business at the end of the day. I do trust Kyle Shanahan to pick the best quarterback. I don't have a preference, I don't. I like them both, they're both good guys. They both bring different things to the table."

Eventually, the only QB at the table in San Francisco will be Trey Lance.

Related Content

news

Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC

Titans RB Derrick Henry was announced as a minority owner in Nashville SC, the MLS club announced.

news

Derek Carr on report that Raiders, Packers are discussing Darren Waller trade: 'Lol no chance'

Rumors of a Darren Waller trade to Green Bay reached Derek Carr this week. The Raiders QB laughed off the possibility of Las Vegas trading away his longtime top target.

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: 2022 NFL Draft is deep at receiver

Green Bay used a first-round pick on a WR since Javon Walker in 2002. With two first-round picks following the Davante Adams trade and a glaring need at wideout, GM Brian Gutekunst could break the streak this year.

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera: DE Chase Young (ACL) doing 'well,' 'attacking rehab'

Young's status for his third season is looking good so far after tearing his ACL in 2021, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who said the defensive end is doing well in his recovery, but offered no timetable.

news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2019 first-round picks is Monday, May 2.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 25

Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley is on pace to be ready for the 2022 season following a recent medical check-up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

49ers GM John Lynch can't imagine trading WR Deebo Samuel: 'He's just too good of a player'

49ers general manager John Lynch said he can't imagine trading Deebo Samuel following the wide receiver's trade request last week.

news

Panthers not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to first round of 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Panthers are not expected to trade for Mayfield prior to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, if they do it at all.

news

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler picking the brain of Tyler Lockett in preparation of playing with Russell Wilson

While he's still rehabbing from an ACL tear, Broncos WR K.J. Hamler said to prepare to play with Russell Wilson, he's been picking the brain of Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett.

news

Broncos, Raiders, Saints begin voluntary minicamps on Monday

The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints will get in some on-field work at voluntary minicamps over the next three days ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas encouraged by Zach Wilson's resilience: 'I 100 percent see greatness'

Jets GM Joe Douglas has ample opportunity to provide the support that sets up quarterback Zach Wilson for success as he enters Year 2.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW