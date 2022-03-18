Around the NFL

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk relishing chance to prove he's not overpaid: 'I'm very confident in my potential'

Published: Mar 18, 2022 at 09:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the reports surfaced of the massive deal the Jacksonville Jaguars handed free-agent receiver ﻿Christian Kirk﻿, social media exploded.

Despite never generating a 1,000-plus yard season, the Jags handed Kirk a four-year, $72 million contract with a max value of $84 million with incentives. The $18 million-per-year average puts Kirk in the top 10 of highest-paid players in the NFL, more than ﻿Mike Evans﻿, ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿, ﻿Allen Robinson﻿, ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ and many others with more prolific careers.

Kirk isn't worried about the perception that he's overpaid and believes he has the talent to take his game to the next level.

"I'm very confident in my potential and my ability," Kirk said Thursday via the Associated Press. "I feel like I have so much more left in the tank to be able to show and be able to keep proving, not only to others but to myself that I'm the player I know I am."

In 2021, Kirk had career-highs in receptions (77) and receiving yards (982), leading the Cardinals in both categories -- more than teammates ﻿A.J. Green﻿ (848) and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ (572), who each have more than 10,000 career receiving yards. With Hopkins injured for much of the season, it was Kirk's time to shine, and he generated three games with 90-plus yards receiving in 2021; the WR had three such games in his first three seasons combined.

It's the improvement in Year 4 that the Jags see as a springboard to even bigger things for Kirk.

"I like pressure," he said. "To a 'T', it motivates me. But that stuff is always going to be there, especially with free agency. ... Anybody who gets signed during this period, there's always going to be somebody that's going to say they're overpaid. Some of it is nonsense and you can use it as motivation, but my motivation is just to be the best player that I can be and reach all the goals and aspirations that I want to reach.

"I don't play football to be average. I play football to be one of the best, and I came here with the same attitude and mentality. I'm going to work every day to do it while I'm here."

There are signs of Kirk's burgeoning ability. He caught 74.8 percent of his targets in the 2021 season, fifth among 35 WRs with 100-plus targets. According to Next Gen Stats, he led the league in catch rate over expectation when aligned in the slot in 2021, his first season aligning in the slot on 35-plus percent of snaps (76.4 percent; the previous high was 33.6 percent in 2019).

Kirk brings the diversity to line up in the slot or out wide, and the Jags plan to exploit that ability under new coach Doug Pederson.

"I think it's pretty simple," Kirk said. "I think it's versatility and I think all those guys, they're versatile. They move inside, they move outside and they make the big plays when they're counted on. They impact the game, that's No. 1 when you think about No. 1 guys.

"They have an impact on the game, not just on first and second down, but on third down, on fourth down, in the red zone. When the team needs a play or offense is in a slump, they're able to kind of shift the momentum of the game and get the team back rolling. ... I think those are those traits, and I believe I attain them all. Like I said, I'm just here to keep showing that I have it."

Related Content

news

Cowboys re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to one-year contract

The Cowboys are bringing back a key defensive contributor. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Dallas is re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year contract.
news

Chandler Jones on following Russell Wilson to AFC West: 'He thought he could get away from me'

﻿Russell Wilson﻿ changed cities, conferences and divisions but will still have to deal with pass rusher ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ twice a season for the foreseeable future.
news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup plans 'to take it up a notch' replacing Amari Cooper

Newly re-signed Cowboys WR Michael Gallup aims to fill the role of Amari Cooper, who the Cowboys traded away in order to retain the 26-year-old. 
news

Buccaneers agree to terms with veteran DB Logan Ryan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran safety Logan Ryan, who was released by the New York Giants in a cap-saving move.
news

Von Miller on choosing Bills over Rams: 'One of the hardest decisions I've ever made'

For pass rusher Von Miller, it was an arduous decision to sign with the Bills and not re-up with the Rams, but one he made because he believes it will lead him to a third Super Bowl ring. 
news

Eagles making progress on deal to bring DL Fletcher Cox back

Released by Philadelphia in a cost-saving cut, Cox and the Eagles have made progress on a deal to bring the defensive lineman back, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening -- hours after news of Cox's release. 
news

Packers trading Davante Adams to Raiders; WR signing 5-year, $141.25M deal

Star receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ is being traded from the Packers to the Raiders in exchange for a first-round pick, potentially more picks and a player, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Adams will also get a new five-year, $141.25 million contract. 
news

Eagles release veteran defensive lineman Fletcher Cox in cost-saving move

Defensive lineman ﻿Fletcher Cox﻿ has been released by the Philadelphia Eagles following a decade with the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Rams signing WR Allen Robinson to three-year, $46.5M deal

﻿Allen Robinson﻿, the top receiver available in free agency, is signing with the Los Angeles Rams on a three-year, $46.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Browns' Baker Mayfield requests trade; Cleveland has no plans to trade QB

Browns quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has requested a trade out of Cleveland. Mayfield's request comes after the Browns made a trade offer to the Houston Texans for ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿.
news

Za'Darius Smith no longer signing with Ravens, remains a free agent

Za'Darius Smith isn't headed back to Baltimore, after all. The veteran pass rusher is no longer signing with the Ravens and remains a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW