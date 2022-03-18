Jaguars WR Christian Kirk relishing chance to prove he's not overpaid: 'I'm very confident in my potential'

When the reports surfaced of the massive deal the Jacksonville Jaguars handed free-agent receiver ﻿Christian Kirk﻿, social media exploded.

Kirk isn't worried about the perception that he's overpaid and believes he has the talent to take his game to the next level.

"I'm very confident in my potential and my ability," Kirk said Thursday via the Associated Press. "I feel like I have so much more left in the tank to be able to show and be able to keep proving, not only to others but to myself that I'm the player I know I am."

In 2021, Kirk had career-highs in receptions (77) and receiving yards (982), leading the Cardinals in both categories -- more than teammates ﻿A.J. Green﻿ (848) and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ (572), who each have more than 10,000 career receiving yards. With Hopkins injured for much of the season, it was Kirk's time to shine, and he generated three games with 90-plus yards receiving in 2021; the WR had three such games in his first three seasons combined.

It's the improvement in Year 4 that the Jags see as a springboard to even bigger things for Kirk.

"I like pressure," he said. "To a 'T', it motivates me. But that stuff is always going to be there, especially with free agency. ... Anybody who gets signed during this period, there's always going to be somebody that's going to say they're overpaid. Some of it is nonsense and you can use it as motivation, but my motivation is just to be the best player that I can be and reach all the goals and aspirations that I want to reach.

"I don't play football to be average. I play football to be one of the best, and I came here with the same attitude and mentality. I'm going to work every day to do it while I'm here."