Five NFL teams that significantly helped their quarterbacks this offseason -- and three that didn't

Buffalo lost offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to the Giants and replaced him via the in-house promotion of Ken Dorsey, a switch that will be closely watched. Meanwhile, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders hit the open market. But the Bills responded by supplying Josh Allen with a whole host of new targets, adding a slot receiver to the attack in Jamison Crowder, a tight end to join Dawson Knox in O.J. Howard, plus draftees Khalil Shakir (who can line up at any of the receiver positions) and James Cook (a pass-catching weapon who will also help what has been an inconsistent running game). And just last week, they signed speedster Tavon Austin, who can also work in the slot. There is a reason why the Bills are Super Bowl favorites right now. Adding this many options for an offense that was already third in scoring, that is led by a premier quarterback, is scary for Buffalo opponents.