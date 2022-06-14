Around the NFL

Chargers safety Derwin James spending offseason recovering following shoulder surgery

Published: Jun 14, 2022 at 05:41 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Derwin James is part of a Chargers defense that hopes to reach new heights in 2022. But first, he'll have to get healthy.

James underwent shoulder surgery following the conclusion of the 2021 season, coach Brandon Staley revealed for the first time Tuesday. The recovery process has kept the safety from participating in any full-speed team drills this offseason, Staley added.

There isn't a lot of background on James' shoulder ailment other than a shoulder separation suffered in late September in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. James briefly exited the game to head to the locker room for X-rays, but was cleared and missed just seven defensive snaps in the win.

The 25-year-old safety played in 15 of 17 possible games last season, recording 118 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed and two sacks. He's an integral piece in Los Angeles' defense, one capable of making plays all over the field, and he'll be expected to play just as important of a role in 2022, no matter how much offseason time he misses.

