Chargers safety Derwin James spending offseason recovering following shoulder surgery

Derwin James is part of a Chargers defense that hopes to reach new heights in 2022. But first, he'll have to get healthy.

James underwent shoulder surgery following the conclusion of the 2021 season, coach Brandon Staley revealed for the first time Tuesday. The recovery process has kept the safety from participating in any full-speed team drills this offseason, Staley added.

There isn't a lot of background on James' shoulder ailment other than a shoulder separation suffered in late September in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. James briefly exited the game to head to the locker room for X-rays, but was cleared and missed just seven defensive snaps in the win.