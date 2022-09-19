The First Read, Week 3: 49ers well-positioned in topsy-turvy NFC with Jimmy Garoppolo back at QB

NFC PERSONNEL DIRECTOR: "With most quarterbacks, you'd expect the injuries to be a problem. But if you look at his time in New England, they still often operated as a well-oiled machine with him at quarterback because their reserves fit the system. They weren't always the most talented squads when he was there but they kept winning because of the way he plays. He offsets player deficiencies and creates an awareness of how they have to win and he's brought the same qualities to Tampa. Tom has never had a problem with stubbornness. If he had to win by throwing 40 times or running 40 times, he's always been more in tune with his team and the individual parts than anyone. It's what makes the Bucs dangerous and why in New England so many guys came out of nowhere to make names for themselves. As for the personal life stuff, I don't know enough about the details of all that. All I know is that no opponent is going into a contest against him believing he'll be impacted by it. If anything, they'll expect him to use it as more motivation. You can't ever count him out, regardless of the situation."