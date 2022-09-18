Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Saints CB Marshon Lattimore ejected for role in fight

Published: Sep 18, 2022 at 03:44 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

A major fight early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Saints led to the ejections of two star players who have no love lost for each other.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore -- two players who have gone toe to toe several times over the years -- were disqualified from the Bucs' eventual 20-10 win after Evans shoved Lattimore to the ground following an incomplete pass to Bucs wide receiver Scotty Miller.

After Tom Brady threw an incomplete pass with just under 13 minutes remaining in a 3-3 game, several Bucs and Saints started exchanging words. It appeared that the jawing began with Lattimore and Brady.

First, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette pushed Lattimore, and then Evans ran in to knock Lattimore to the ground. Flags flew and both Evans and Lattimore were ejected for their roles in the melee.

One of their more infamous battles came in a 2017 meeting when Evans shoved a then-rookie Lattimore after a play and later received a one-game suspension for his role in the incident.

That altercation also came in New Orleans, and the whole thing started when Lattimore pushed then-Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, now Lattimore's teammate.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson runs to QB-record 11th 100-yard rushing game thanks to career-long 79-yard TD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has now rushed for 100 yards in a game for the 11th time in his career, setting a new NFL all-time mark for the most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) inactive for second straight game

George Kittle will miss his second consecutive game to start the season. The 49ers tight end, who has been sidelined with a groin injury, is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Seahawks.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 2: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) inactive vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens will hold running back J.K. Dobbins out for at least one more week, choosing to play it safe with their starter who's coming off an ACL tear.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 2 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Alvin Kamara (ribs), Julio Jones (knee) out, Jameis Winston (back) in for Buccaneers-Saints

The Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara for their NFC South showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson still on track for Week 4 return; Joe Flacco to start until then barring 'catastrophe'

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning that Jets QB Zach Wilson remains "on schedule" to return for New York's Week 4 game against the Steelers.

news

James Robinson, Travis Etienne to split carries for Jaguars vs. Colts

With rain in the forecast in Duval, expect a balanced ground attack from the Jaguars. Jacksonville is expected to split carries between top tailbacks James Robinson and Travis Etienne against the Colts on Sunday.

news

Injury roundup: 49ers TE George Kittle a game-time decision; Cardinals' J.J. Watt to play on pitch count

49ers' George Kittle (groin) is a true game-time decision, while Cardinals DL J.J. Watt will play on a pitch count. Read here for more injury updates ahead of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

E.J. Warner, son of Pro Football HOFer Kurt Warner, starts as true freshman QB for Temple on Saturday

E.J. Warner, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, started Temple University's game versus Rutgers Saturday as a true freshman quarterback, the first start of his collegiate career.

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman (quad) downgraded to out vs. Jaguars

The Colts on Saturday announced wide receiver Michael Pittman (quad) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road game in Jacksonville.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE