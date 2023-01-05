NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board

The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League.

"They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.

It's all meant to be fun, playful, hopefully somewhat informative and more than a little bit frivolous. None of it is in any way serious -- a touch of mirth has always been my preferred mode of coverage of the National Football League.

On Monday night, I settled in on my couch for what had the potential to be the Game of the Year: Bills vs. Bengals -- the No. 1 seed in the AFC potentially on the line. Privately, I had decided that this outcome would also likely determine a new No. 1 in the Power Rankings. Fun. Playful. Hopefully informative. Not at all serious.

And then the game started ... and life got serious in a manner none of us could have ever imagined.

I, like everyone else, have spent the ensuing days closely following all of the updates coming out the University of Cincinnati Medical Center while sending positive thoughts to Bills safety Damar Hamlin. We'll continue to do that, of course, even as Hamlin's teammates in Buffalo -- and players across the league -- prepare for another game this weekend. There's no easy road forward here.