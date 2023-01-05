Bills announce safety Damar Hamlin has shown 'remarkable improvement,' 'appears to be neurologically intact'

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday morning that safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, "has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours" and "appears to be neurologically intact," per the doctors caring for Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact," the team said in a statement. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress. We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Hamlin opened his eyes on Wednesday night, is responsive and has been gripping the hands of those close to him.

Hamlin has been hospitalized since Monday night, when after making a tackle in the first quarter, he got to his feet before collapsing on the field. According to the Bills, his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transported in an ambulance to the UCMC for further testing and treatment. After Hamlin was taken to the hospital, the NFL postponed the Bills-Bengals game.

While numerous medical professionals attended to Hamlin on the field Monday night, Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins gave public praise to the efforts of Buffalo assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who Dawkins said gave Hamlin CPR.