Around the NFL

Titans QB Joshua Dobbs will start vs. Jaguars in AFC South title game

Published: Jan 02, 2023 at 01:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Head coach Mike Vrabel saw enough from Joshua Dobbs to entrust him with their playoff hopes in Week 18.

Dobbs will make a second consecutive start Saturday in the AFC South title-deciding rematch between Jacksonville and Tennessee, Vrabel announced Monday.

"I think he is ready for the opportunity and is looking forward to it," Vrabel said of Dobbs.

Following Thursday night's 27-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Vrabel was asked whether he'd continue with the veteran Dobbs or turn back to rookie Malik Willis for Week 18. Vrabel's explanation boiled down to one key question: Which player best improves their odds of victory?

"In the end, it's the same at every (position): Who gives you the best chance to win, to win one game," Vrabel said Friday, via the team's official site. "That's where we're at. That's the only thing that matters, is winning one game, getting healthy, getting recovered and then winning one game, and finding out who is going to do that."

Dobbs made his first start as a Titan in the loss to the Cowboys. By no means was he perfect. Dobbs completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception. However, his presence and decisiveness with the football proved the Titans' staff at least trusted him to make plays with his arm.

The same cannot be said for Willis, who hasn't yet broken 25 pass attempts in any of his three career starts. With Willis in the lineup, Tennessee became a run-first team that shifted a majority of the offensive load to the shoulders of Derrick Henry and hoped for the best.

The approach produced one win in three starts for Willis. The Titans are hoping a blend of run and pass -- which saw Tennessee gain 317 yards of offense without Henry, who is still making his way back from a hip injury -- with Dobbs at the controls gives them a better chance of taking down the upstart Jaguars.

Related Content

news

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux celebration after Nick Foles sack 'tasteless' and 'trash'

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday took exception to Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration following a first-half sack that injured quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday.

news

Art McNally, first NFL official enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame, dies at age 97

Heralded as the "Father of Modern Officiating", former NFL referee and Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Art McNally, died at the age of 97 on Sunday, Jan. 1.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Jan. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Aaron Rodgers explains Packers' late-season surge to brink of postseason: 'The power of manifestation'

After a 4-8 start to the season left the Packers nearly crippled, they got off the mat, brushed off the dust and won four consecutive games to move to 8-8 and set up a win-and-in Week 18 matchup with the Lions.

news

Nick Bosa lauds Josh Jacobs after Raiders test 49ers defense: 'Best running back I've played against'

Following Sunday's 37-34 overtime win over the Jarrett Stidham-led Raiders, 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa saved his highest praise for running back Josh Jacobs.

news

Daniel Jones receives standing ovation from fans as Giants return to postseason: 'A special moment'

New York Giants fans serenaded Daniel Jones as the quarterback guided Big Blue to its first playoff appearance since 2016 with a 38-10 blowout victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Steelers' Cameron Heyward on rookie QB Kenny Pickett: 'The kid's growing before our eyes'

After rookie QB Kenny Pickett led the Steelers to a second straight game-winning TD drive on Sunday, his teammates and coach praised his development throughout the course of the season.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Bengals game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Buffalo Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football."

news

Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars flexed to Saturday for Week 18

The NFL announced Sunday night that the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 games will be played on a Saturday doubleheader on ABC/ESPN.

news

Packers' Jaire Alexander after backing up 'fluke' talk against Justin Jefferson: 'I meant what I said'

The Green Bay Packers put together their most dominant game of the season against the Vikings to set up a win-and-in game in Week 18, riding a shutdown performance by cornerback Jaire Alexander against Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

news

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater suffers injured finger in loss vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered an injured finger in Sunday's loss to New England, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE