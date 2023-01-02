Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux celebration after Nick Foles sack 'tasteless' and 'trash'

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday took exception to Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration following a first-half sack that injured quarterback Nick Foles during Indianapolis' 38-10 loss on Sunday.

Saturday noted that his offensive line should have stopped Thibodeaux's celebration.

"Yeah, tasteless from the celebration afterward, just trash, not a fan of it at all," Saturday said Monday when asked about the celebration, per The Athletic. "And yeah, disappointed from the O-line perspective and for teammates in general. We protect our own. I mean, y'all know me, man. I've been here a long time. So, I'm just gonna tread lightly. Obviously, I didn't like it at all, and that's where I'll leave it."

Thibodeaux belted Foles for a 9-yard sack with 50 seconds left in the first half of Sunday's Big Blue romp. Thibodeaux immediately flipped to his back and started doing slow angels as a prone Foles writhed in pain next to him.

It was a bad look, but the immediacy of the celebration caused the rookie to be unaware of Foles' injury.

"After a sack, you celebrate," Thibodeaux said Sunday after the win. "I think when I did realize he was hurt, that's when we started getting up. When you are doing the celebration, you are not looking to see who is doing what. I hope he gets well, and I hope he is all right."

Clearly, Saturday has a different view of how things transpired in his sixth straight loss as interim head coach.