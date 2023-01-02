Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux celebration after Nick Foles sack 'tasteless' and 'trash'

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday took exception to Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration following a first-half sack that injured quarterback Nick Foles during Indianapolis' 38-10 loss on Sunday.
Saturday noted that his offensive line should have stopped Thibodeaux's celebration.
"Yeah, tasteless from the celebration afterward, just trash, not a fan of it at all," Saturday said Monday when asked about the celebration, per The Athletic. "And yeah, disappointed from the O-line perspective and for teammates in general. We protect our own. I mean, y'all know me, man. I've been here a long time. So, I'm just gonna tread lightly. Obviously, I didn't like it at all, and that's where I'll leave it."
Thibodeaux belted Foles for a 9-yard sack with 50 seconds left in the first half of Sunday's Big Blue romp. Thibodeaux immediately flipped to his back and started doing slow angels as a prone Foles writhed in pain next to him.
It was a bad look, but the immediacy of the celebration caused the rookie to be unaware of Foles' injury.
"After a sack, you celebrate," Thibodeaux said Sunday after the win. "I think when I did realize he was hurt, that's when we started getting up. When you are doing the celebration, you are not looking to see who is doing what. I hope he gets well, and I hope he is all right."
Clearly, Saturday has a different view of how things transpired in his sixth straight loss as interim head coach.
Foles' injury knocks the QB out of the season finale against Houston this Sunday. Sam Ehlinger will make the start, with Matt Ryan as the backup.