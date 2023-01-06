Around the NFL

Ravens' John Harbaugh rules out Lamar Jackson (knee) vs. Bengals, hopes for QB's return in playoffs

Published: Jan 06, 2023 at 02:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a knee injury.

Coach John Harbaugh ruled Jackson out of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Lamar's working as hard as he can," Harbaugh said Friday. "The trainers are working as hard as they can. That's where we're at. Can't wait for him to get back, just like everybody else. That's where we are at with that. He won't be playing in this game, and we're hopeful for next week. We'll see where we're at then."

It's no surprise Jackson won't play in Week 18 after the quarterback missed yet another practice. The signal-caller hasn't played or practiced since suffering the knee injury in a Dec. 4 game against the Denver Broncos.

The hope in Baltimore is the former NFL MVP will be back for the Ravens' postseason run.

Making matters more interesting at the Ravens' QB position is the status of backup Tyler Huntley, who has started the past four games in Jackson's stead. Huntley is dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries and has been listed as questionable after being limited in practices this week.

Harbaugh said Friday he believes there is a "really good chance" Huntley will play Sunday against Cincinnati. It was a sentiment echoed by the QB.

"I feel like I have a good chance to play Sunday," Huntley said. "I'll know (depending on) how I wake up feeling come Saturday, Sunday. Just been resting these past couple days. The best way to feel the best is a little rest."

Baltimore has gone 2-2 in games Huntley started this season.

A Ravens win over the Bengals in Week 18 and a Los Angeles Chargers victory over the Denver Broncos would prompt a coin flip to determine the host of a Wild Card rematch between Baltimore and Cincinnati based on a resolution passed by NFL owners Friday.

Related Content

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'

Per an NFL resolution approved Friday, if Baltimore wins Sunday and faces the Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend, the site of the game will then be determined by a coin toss. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor pushed back against the possible scenario.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell statement on Damar Hamlin, AFC playoffs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Friday on a conference call after team owners approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC postseason. Goodell made his first comments since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane said he expects Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots to be a "celebration of life." Safety Damar Hamlin addressed the team Friday for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

news

NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site

NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site.

news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski declines to say whether Jadeveon Clowney will play Sunday vs. Steelers

After Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday following comments made about the team, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined to tell reporters if the veteran DE will play in the season finale.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills announce Damar Hamlin had breathing tube removed overnight, 'continues to progress remarkably'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced on Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

news

Dak Prescott not focused on Cowboys' playoff seeding scenarios: 'We've got to win'

The Cowboys currently sit as the No. 5 seed heading into Sunday's game and could climb as high as the No. 1 spot if everything fell their way in Week 18. Dak Prescott isn't fretting about the possible seeding scenarios heading into the weekend.

news

Jadeveon Clowney: 'Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back' with Browns next season

Jadeveon Clowney anticipates Sunday's tilt in Pittsburgh being his final game with the Browns. Closing the book on his second season in Cleveland, the pass rusher said he wants to go where he's valued.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE