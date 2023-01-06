Ravens' John Harbaugh rules out Lamar Jackson (knee) vs. Bengals, hopes for QB's return in playoffs

Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a knee injury.

Coach John Harbaugh ruled Jackson out of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Lamar's working as hard as he can," Harbaugh said Friday. "The trainers are working as hard as they can. That's where we're at. Can't wait for him to get back, just like everybody else. That's where we are at with that. He won't be playing in this game, and we're hopeful for next week. We'll see where we're at then."

It's no surprise Jackson won't play in Week 18 after the quarterback missed yet another practice. The signal-caller hasn't played or practiced since suffering the knee injury in a Dec. 4 game against the Denver Broncos.

The hope in Baltimore is the former NFL MVP will be back for the Ravens' postseason run.

Making matters more interesting at the Ravens' QB position is the status of backup Tyler Huntley, who has started the past four games in Jackson's stead. Huntley is dealing with shoulder and wrist injuries and has been listed as questionable after being limited in practices this week.

Harbaugh said Friday he believes there is a "really good chance" Huntley will play Sunday against Cincinnati. It was a sentiment echoed by the QB.

"I feel like I have a good chance to play Sunday," Huntley said. "I'll know (depending on) how I wake up feeling come Saturday, Sunday. Just been resting these past couple days. The best way to feel the best is a little rest."

Baltimore has gone 2-2 in games Huntley started this season.