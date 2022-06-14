Around the NFL

Jerick McKinnon returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Published: Jun 14, 2022 at 05:01 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Jerick McKinnon's postseason contributions have earned him another year in Kansas City.

The veteran running back is signing a one-year deal to return to the Chiefs, per the transaction wire.

McKinnon arrived in Kansas City last season as an afterthought in a backfield headlined by second-year runner Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but injuries to the youngster opened the door for players like Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore to contribute. McKinnon became a pass-catching option who saw just 25 total touches in the regular season, however he proved to be a hot hand in the postseason, carrying the ball 34 times for 150 yards and catching 14 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown in Kansas City's three playoff games.

At 30 years old, the Chiefs are happy to bring him back as a depth option.

McKinnon's career has been a story of flashes of potential largely overshadowed by terrible misfortune. He began in Minnesota as a backup to Adrian Peterson, then found himself splitting replacement duties with Matt Asiata for almost the entire 2014 season. Eventually, McKinnon proved himself effective as a lightning strike of a back, capable of making an impact in quick bursts while seeing only a partial workload, and it seemed as if a larger role was all he needed to truly break out.

San Francisco signed McKinnon with such an opportunity in mind in 2018, but a torn ACL and related setback kept him out of action for all of 2018 and 2019. By the time he was able to play in 2020, the 49ers had found other options, leading McKinnon to Kansas City in 2021.

With Williams off to Arizona and Ronald Jones now in the fold, McKinnon will hope to earn a roster spot and prove himself worthy of playing time again in 2022.

