Bears QB Justin Fields (hip) ruled out vs. Vikings; Nathan Peterman to start in season finale

Justin Fields won't break the NFL's single-season rushing record for a quarterback.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Fields reported a sore hip on Monday morning and has been ruled out for Week 18. An MRI revealed a strain, and the medical staff ruled him a no-go Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Eberflus added it is not a long-term injury.

Nathan Peterman will make the start against the Vikings.

The absence will mark the second game in 2022 that Fields has missed due to injury. He will end 64 yards shy of breaking Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a QB (1,206).

Fields proved dynamic this season despite suspect surroundings, throwing for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and rushing for 1,143 yards and eight scores in 15 games. The quarterback has been battered, taking brutal hits both in and out of the pocket. Entering Week 18, he leads the NFL with 55 sacks taken.

Despite Chicago being eliminated from the playoffs for weeks, Eberflus wanted Fields to get as many reps as possible as the QB continued his development. But with the latest injury, the Bears will finally sit their franchise signal-caller.