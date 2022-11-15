NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three

Previous rank: No. 6





On paper, the 49ers should have a dominant offense if Jimmy Garoppolo can effectively distribute the ball to his cabal of talented teammates. We didn’t quite get that in Sunday night’s narrow win over the injury-ravaged Chargers. George Kittle was targeted just twice (one catch) and Deebo Samuel had just two receptions on six looks. Christian McCaffrey had four catches on six targets in the passing game, but was out-touched in the running game by Elijah Mitchell, who had 18 carries for 89 yards in his first action since Week 1. Brandon Aiyuk got his (six for 84 on seven targets), but overall this had the feel of Kyle Shanahan trying to figure out how to best roll out this attack when everyone is on the field at the same time. Rich-people problems, of course.