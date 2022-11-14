NFL stats and records, Week 10: Is Vikings WR Justin Jefferson off to best three-year start in history?

Have you ever seen a football player better than Patrick Mahomes? I have not. Mahomes had his 16th career game with four or more passing touchdowns, which is already tied for the ninth-most by any player in the Super Bowl era. Mahomes has thrown for a quartet in 22.2% of his career games. No other quarterback in NFL history has done so in more than 15% of their games. Mahomes has 176 passing touchdowns in 72 career starts; he passed Marino (173) for the most in a player's first 75 starts.