Gut-wrenching loss to Vikings raises host of questions about Bills

It is clear coach Sean McDermott senses a rebuilding of his team's confidence is in order. He used some variation of the phrase "I believe in them" repeatedly. He told the team he believed in them. He said it about Allen. He said it about the coaches. He said it about defensive back Cam Lewis, who was making his first start and was the defender on Jefferson's jaw-dropping, falling-backwards, one-handed, 32-yard catch on fourth-and-18.

So, McDermott believes, although he also said he needed to do a deep dive into why his team is stalling in the second half, that the team has to make an adjustment to cut down on the turnovers that have bedeviled them even in wins this season. He might also be wondering how to shore up the Bills' mental toughness. One of the most mystifying trends about them is that the Bills are 2-9 in one-score games since the start of last season. That mostly means they win a lot of games by more than one score, but it also means that Miller might have a point -- this team needs to prove it can overcome adversity. The good news is they have quite a bit of it to overcome right now.

McDermott did not agree with Diggs' assessment that the Bills might lose their edge, but he said first a team has to prevent itself from losing, and he acknowledged that his comment sounded negative. But he is right. If the Bills make even one fewer mistake -- say, the fumbled snap -- they win. But first, McDermott has to make sure that this loss, as stinging as it was, does not echo for the rest of the season.

"That's part of it -- you've got to hold your confidence throughout the course of the season," McDermott said. "The league tests you in a lot of ways. The season tests you."

This, then, is exactly the medicine Miller thinks the Bills need right now. Miller was brought here after the Bills couldn't hold a lead for the final 13 seconds in the playoffs last season, and it is a measure of how brutal this loss was that it was immediately mentioned in the same breath as last season's gut punch. The stakes, of course, are much different. And the recovery will have to be, too. That loss was laid at the feet of the defense. This one will be borne by Allen. The Bills also don't have an offseason to figure out what is wrong and fix it. They have six days. The season is hardly broken, but it is certainly dented. The repair to the most important part started on Sunday night.