2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Tom Brady kept his record on foreign soil perfect on Sunday after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.

Completing 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards, Brady threw two touchdowns and one interception en route to bumping his record in Europe to 4-0. However, Brady may not have gotten there without the effort of Buccaneers rookie running back Rachaad White, who broke out with a game-high 105 rushing yards and sealed the game with an 18-yard scamper that allowed Tampa Bay to kneel out the clock.

Seahawks QB Geno Smith championed a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by going 23-of-33 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns on the day, but Seattle's zero-point effort in the first half ultimately hamstrung the team's effort in Germany.