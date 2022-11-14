Around the NFL

'Wolverine' Budda Baker plays through ankle injury, swipes key INT in Cardinals' win over Rams

Published: Nov 14, 2022 at 08:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker wasn't supposed to be on the field Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. But there he was, swiping the game-sealing interception in a 27-17 win the Cards had to have to keep their season alive.

"Just put a lot of work in throughout the week and told them I was good enough to play," Baker said, via Arizona Sports. "After getting that MRI, they were telling me a certain amount of time I was going to be missing and personally for me, I just didn't allow that to hit my brain, honestly. Didn't allow it to get to me, just wanted to take it one day at a time and work and continue to treat my ankle. By the time Thursday hit, I'm feeling alright. Friday hit, tried to practice a little bit, 'I think I can do it.' Continued to treat all weekend, and just to get this W today it feels good."

Baker suffered a high ankle sprain that was expected to knock him out multiple weeks. But he gutted out Sunday, helping the Kyler Murray-less Cards pull off the victory. The safety made four tackles on the day and jumped in front of a John Wolford pass, taking it 53 yards to wrap up the division victory.

Baker was asked if he was human after being able to play through an injury that would have most in a walking boot.

"Yeah," he grinned. "Or maybe I'm not."

"We call him 'Weapon X,'" running back James Conner said. "He's Wolverine."

In a game with both starting quarterbacks out, Baker playing through injury provided energy and helped spur his teammates to a much-needed win.

"I felt like I was good enough to play," Baker said. "I'm not who I truly am (when healthy), but I'm good enough to get a 'W.'"

