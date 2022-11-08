Around the NFL

Cardinals safety Budda Baker expected to miss multiple weeks with high ankle sprain

Published: Nov 07, 2022 at 07:02 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Having lost two straight and four of their last five, the Arizona Cardinals were dealt some more bad news on Monday.

Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added the hope is Baker will return in two or three weeks based on the severity of the injury.

For a Cardinals defense ranked 31st in points allowed, Baker's loss is a big blow.

A four-time Pro Bowler, the safety leads the Cardinals with 71 tackles, which includes the 11 he had in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Sitting at 3-6 and in last place in the NFC West, the Cardinals travel to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 before matchups against the visiting San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their bye week.

Hopes of stringing together some wins to get back into the mix took a significant hit on Monday.

Related Content

news

Week 9 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy focusing on winning, not returning to Green Bay

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy returns to Green Bay on Sunday, but facing his former team isn't adding to his motivation for a win in Week 10.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen expected to be limited this week due to elbow injury

Bills QB Josh Allen is likely to be limited in the days leading up to Buffalo's Week 10 game against the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

P.J. Walker to start at QB for Panthers on 'TNF' vs. Falcons

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Panthers QB P.J. Walker is expected to get the start Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

news

Colts name Jeff Saturday interim head coach after firing Frank Reich

The Colts decided to replace their head coach with another former NFL player -- just not the one anyone expected. Longtime Colts center Jeff Saturday has been named interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, the team announced Monday.

news

Giants safety Xavier McKinney suffers broken hand in ATV accident during bye week

Giants safety Xavier McKinney suffered a broken hand as a result of an ATV accident during his bye week trip to Cabo, which will keep him sidelined for several weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Colts fire coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start to 2022 season

The Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start to 2022 season. It's the third major move in as many weeks for a struggling Indy squad that came into the season with postseason aspirations.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on record-setting start to season: 'I'm like a kid in a candy store'

Tyreek Hill continues to put up mindboggling numbers in his first season in Mike McDaniel's system. In Sunday's 35-32 victory in Chicago, the Dolphins WR generated seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown

news

Davante Adams on Raiders' latest collapse: 'There's no reason why we should be losing games like this'

The Raiders once again dashed out to a big lead only to watch it wither away in yet another loss, collapsing for a 27-20 road loss to the Jaguars. WR Davante Adams said after the game, "There's no reason why we should be losing games like this."

news

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fires two more assistant coaches in wake of loss to Bengals

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made Monday morning coaching changes after the club's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE