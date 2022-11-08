Cardinals safety Budda Baker expected to miss multiple weeks with high ankle sprain

Having lost two straight and four of their last five, the Arizona Cardinals were dealt some more bad news on Monday.

Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added the hope is Baker will return in two or three weeks based on the severity of the injury.

For a Cardinals defense ranked 31st in points allowed, Baker's loss is a big blow.

A four-time Pro Bowler, the safety leads the Cardinals with 71 tackles, which includes the 11 he had in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.

Sitting at 3-6 and in last place in the NFC West, the Cardinals travel to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 before matchups against the visiting San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their bye week.