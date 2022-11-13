Matt Ryan returns as starter at QB for Colts vs. Raiders over Sam Ehlinger

In a surprise twist, Matt Ryan is starting at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts' game versus the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

This marks Ryan's first start in three weeks, after he was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger ahead of Indy's Week 8 game. Then-head coach Frank Reich said at the time that Ryan was dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder separation, but even without the injury they would have made the change at quarterback. Ehlinger went 0-2 in his two starts with a 61.5 passing percentage, 304 yards, and two touchdowns.

Since Ryan's benching, Reich has been fired and owner Jim Irsay has hired former Colts center Jeff Saturday at interim head coach, a controversial choice who has now made his first big decision in bringing Ryan back.