2022 NFL season, Week 10: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 10 Sunday:
- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge did not return versus the Buccaneers with a hand injury.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) did not return versus the Seahawks after exiting the game in late in the second half. Coach Todd Bowles said Fournette has a hip pointer and will be evaluated further. Cornerback Zyon McCollum was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.