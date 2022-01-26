Around the NFL

Bills coach Sean McDermott will replay overtime loss to Chiefs 'in my mind and in my gut for years'

Published: Jan 26, 2022 at 08:18 AM
Kevin Patra

No one in Buffalo will be getting over Sunday's 42-36 overtime loss to Kansas City anytime soon.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday in his end-of-season press conference that allowing Patrick Mahomes to drive for the game-tying field goal in 13 seconds and dice up his defense in overtime will torment him until they finally get over the hump.

"I watched it on video, and I watched it over and over in my head a million times, in my stomach a million more," McDermott said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. "It's my livelihood, and I'm super competitive as well. I want the best for our football team and this organization and our fans, quite honestly. So I'll continue to watch it in my mind and in my gut for years ... but when we get to where we're trying to get to, I believe that'll make it that much more enjoyable in that moment."

The Bills battled back from a nine-point second-half deficit to take the lead twice in the final two minutes of regulation, only for the Chiefs to respond each time. Josh Allen threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with 13 seconds remaining to give Buffalo a 36-33 lead. But that was all the time Mahomes needed to complete two passes to get the Chiefs in field goal range.

Following the contest, many questioned the Bills' decision to kick the ball into the end zone following their go-ahead score instead of a squib kick that could have drained a few seconds off the clock. After the game, McDermott cited "execution" errors on the kickoff, indicating there might have been miscommunication on the kickoff. On Tuesday, McDermott declined to offer additional insight.

"I'm not going to get into the weeds on that," he said.

After missing out on a golden opportunity to advance to the AFC Championship Game, Buffalo will live with the bitter taste of what could have been if those final 13 seconds had played out differently. With the Bills and Chiefs both built for long-term success, McDermott & Co. could have a chance to avenge their brutal loss next year.

