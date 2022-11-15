Around the NFL

Eagles' Brandon Graham on roughing penalty against Commanders: 'Can't put the game in the refs' hands'

Published: Nov 15, 2022 at 07:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

On a night the Eagles fumbled away the extraordinary turnover luck they'd enjoyed during an undefeated run, Philadelphia still had a chance to get the ball back, trailing Washington 26-21 with more than 90 seconds remaining for Jalen Hurts and the offense.

However, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was flagged for hitting Taylor Heinicke late after the QB gave himself up, smartly kneeling after his reads weren't immediately open.

After the game, Graham said he thought Heinicke was trying to get up and keep the play alive.

"I was just trying to touch him down, because it just looked like he was going to get up," the veteran defensive end said via the official transcript. "You just never know. But that's on me. I own that one. That's on me."

The 15-yard penalty allowed the Commanders to milk the clock inside 10 seconds and forced Philly to attempt a last-second pitch play, which Washington turned into a free six points with zeros on the clock in the 32-21 win.

Referee Alex Kemp noted to pool reporter Zach Berman after the game that Graham clearly hit Heinicke late.

"That was my call. I had ruled the quarterback had clearly given himself up," Kemp said. "Therefore, he is down and a defenseless player. The contact by Philadelphia No. 55 was not only late but also to the head and neck area."

Whether or not you believe Kemp should have swallowed his whistle in that big moment on a hit that wasn't that egregious is another matter. By the letter of the rule, Graham's hit certainly came after Heinicke kneeled himself down.

"We can't put the game in the refs' hands," Graham said. "In that position, I just have to know if he goes down, it's okay. For me, I was just hustling to the play trying to make sure he was down and just trying to get off the field."

A 13-year veteran, Graham should have known better. Whether he had a brain fart and didn't realize Heinicke had indeed given himself up, was racing teammate Hassan Reddick to get credited for the sack or simply pulled a White Goodman on a night he nary sniffed the QB (one total pressure), it was an error that ended the Eagles' chances of a comeback bid to keep the undefeated season alive.

However, coach Nick Sirianni noted that the call isn't what cost Philly a 9-0 record.

"That's not what lost us the football game," he said. "The three turnovers lost us the game. The time of possession loses you the game. We lost it together: offense, defense, special teams, we lost it together. That's what lost us the game."

No, if the penalty were the reason Philly lost, it would be much easier to swallow. Instead, the defense got run over, and the offense bumbled its chances. The boneheaded play by Graham, however, did wipe away our chance as viewers to see one more pressure-packed drive with the game on the line. That was a bummer.

Related Content

news

WR Terry McLaurin burns Eagles as Commanders capture big upset win

On a night the Washington Commanders' offense rattled off a whopping 81 plays, keeping the Philadelphia defense on the field for 40:24 of a 60-minute contest, the game plan seemed predictable: Either a handoff or find Terry McLaurin wide open.

news

Nick Sirianni on Eagles' first loss of season: 'You create your own luck and we played like crap'

After winning their first eight games, the Philadelphia Eagles committed uncharacteristic errors on the way to becoming the final team to record a loss during the 2022 season, allow the 1972 Miami Dolphins to celebrate once again.

news

Did Commanders' Taylor Heinicke knock off Carson Wentz' old team and take his spot on Monday?

With Wentz' finger injury having halted the Philadelphia homecoming storyline, Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke grabbed the headlines and perhaps the QB1 job on Monday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Eagles on Monday night

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season to conclude Week 10.

news

Week 10 Monday night inactives: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Raiders claim ex-Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery off waivers

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed former Los Angeles Chargers first-round defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz suffered season-ending knee injury vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

news

Raiders owner Mark Davis supports Josh McDaniels amid 2-7 season: 'I think he's doing a fantastic job'

Despite the Raiders' 2-7 start under Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas owner Mark Davis is backing his new head coach.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start vs. Ravens with P.J. Walker dealing with high ankle sprain

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks told reporters on Monday that Baker Mayfield will start in Week 11 vs. the Ravens with P.J. Walker dealing with a high ankle sprain.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith doesn't believe it's time to bench QB Davis Mills

As Texans QB Davis Mills continues to struggle on a one-win team, head coach Lovie Smith doesn't feel the time is right to make a change at quarterback.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE