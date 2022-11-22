NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high

Previous rank: No. 22





The Falcons kept themselves in the NFC playoff picture with a 27-24 win over the Bears, but the victory came at a cost. Tight end Kyle Pitts was placed on injured reserve Monday after an MRI revealed what is believed to be a torn MCL that's likely to require surgery. It's another frustrating layer to a difficult second season for the former No. 4 overall pick, who has rarely seemed to be on the same page with quarterback Marcus Mariota. "He has such a huge impact on this team," Arthur Smith said. "I know the numbers aren't as gaudy as they were as a rookie and he's been playing through a lot, and he's a tough guy and he has had a huge impact." We'd say the Falcons would run the ball more with Pitts on the shelf, but that might not be possible for a team that has already logged 110 more carries than throws so far this season.