The First Read, Week 12: Stellar defense driving Cowboys; Eagles in a lull; updated MVP rankings

3) Jets in jeopardy: Jets quarterback Zach Wilson picked the wrong time to lash out at his critics. You had to appreciate his agitation when he said last week that nobody outside of the Jets' facility "knows what they're talking about." The problem was that Wilson didn't back up his bravado when it came time to deliver in a critical matchup with the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick has owned Wilson. That didn't change in the Jets' 10-3 loss on Sunday. For all the excitement that was generated by a game-winning punt return by New England's Marcus Jones, the bigger story in this contest was the inability of Wilson to help his team in any discernible way. Wilson completed nine of 22 passes for 77 yards. He didn't throw an interception -- after having seven of those in three previous games against the Patriots -- but also couldn't assist in a dominant defensive effort by his team. This is the problem the Jets face as they compete for a playoff spot down the stretch. Every other team in serious contention in the AFC has a quarterback who has either earned a Pro Bowl nod or should be in consideration for one. The Jets have a quarterback who has thrown four touchdowns and completed 55.6 percent of his passes this season. This isn't merely about an issue when facing Bill Belichick. This is the reason why the Jets may very well be on the outside looking in when the postseason arrives. Wilson's status as the starter -- which head coach Robert Saleh refused to confirm Monday -- bears watching.