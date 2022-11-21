NFL Week 11 heroes: Travis Kelce, Marcus Jones and Mike McCarthy among Sunday's biggest stars

It was special. It was sensational. And honestly, it was inevitable.





After Justin Herbert hit Joshua Palmer for the go-ahead touchdown on Sunday night, the clock showed 1:46 seconds remaining, and you knew the game was over -- for the Chargers.





Patrick Mahomes promptly led Kansas City on a six-play, 76-yard touchdown drive in 1:15, ultimately giving the Chiefs a 30-27 win -- and a three-game lead -- over their AFC West rivals. In the postgame, Mahomes said that, prior to the game-winning march, "There was no doubt we were going to be fine." And who can blame him for such confidence? Kansas City is now 4-0 this season in games where it was trailing at halftime. Mahomes has now won 25 straight games in November/December -- per NFL Research, this is the longest win streak in any two-month span since QB wins were first recorded in 1950. The 27-year-old, who leads the NFL in passing yards (3,265, or 326.5 per game) and passing touchdowns (28), is the league's most unstoppable force. And he's the clear-cut leader in the MVP race. Though he wouldn't have prevailed on Sunday without some notable help from one particular pass-catching friend.





Tyreek Hill is in Miami. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman couldn't suit up for the game, while Kadarius Toney suffered a hamstring setback in the first half. Fortunately, Mahomes still had the guy in the No. 87 jersey. Travis Kelce caught six balls for 115 yards and three touchdowns, including the 17-yard game-winner with 31 seconds remaining. Kelce now leads the entire league with 11 TD grabs, and he just broke a tie with Rob Gronkowski for most career 100-yard games by a tight end with his 33rd. He's the best tight end in the sport today, and it's not even close.





This roster is far from perfect, but Kansas City has future Hall of Famers at quarterback and tight end. That'll do at winning time, especially when the man in charge -- head coach Andy Reid -- is also Canton bound. Owning the AFC's best record at 8-2, the Chiefs are right on track to hit a fifth straight conference title game -- and no one will be surprised if they end up hoisting another Lombardi Trophy.