Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson sets career kick-return TD record with 103-yarder against Bears

The NFL has a new kick-return king.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson set a new career record on Sunday with his ninth kick return for a touchdown, breaking a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

The do-it-all weapon's record-breaking play came on a 103-yarder in Atlanta's 27-24 win over the Bears. It was an electric return in which Patterson split Chicago's coverage, racing through the middle of the field for a score that more than made up for his fumble earlier in the game.

Patterson's touchdown was his seventh score of 100-plus yards, per NFL Research. No one else in league history has scored more than three.

The record is a testament to Patterson's place as the league's most dangerous returner in the last decade, but it also comes at a time in his career that he's enjoying his best success as a contributor outside of special teams.

After spending his first eight seasons as a wide receiver with four different teams, Patterson joined the Falcons in 2021 labeled as a running back.

From then on, he rushed for 1,020 yards and 11 TDs and contributed another 587 yards and five scores on 58 receptions leading up to Week 11. Patterson finished Sunday's game with 59 yards from scrimmage on 12 touches in addition to the record return TD.