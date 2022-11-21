NFL stats and records, Week 11: Cowboys record largest road win in team history

8) Lions win third straight behind Jamaal Williams and Aidan Hutchinson

The Lions got their third straight win behind some superb efforts by a player on each side of the ball. Williams scored three more rushing touchdowns and became the first player to score multiple rushing TDs in at least five of his team's first 10 games since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006, when he set the single-season TD record with 31. Second-overall pick Hutchinson had another interception. He is the first rookie with two-plus interceptions and five-plus sacks in a season since Shaquille Leonard in 2018, the season he won AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named first-team All-Pro.

9) Justin Fields on pace to break Lamar Jackson's QB rushing record

Fields continues to shine, even if the results don't show in the win-loss column. Fields now has a passing and rushing touchdown in five straight games, which tied Kyler Murray for the longest streak by any player since at least 1950.

Fields had another 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He leads the NFL with 640 rushing yards since Week 6 and is on pace for a QB record 1,288 rushing yards this season. The current record is held by Jackson, who had 1,206 rushing yards in his 2019 MVP campaign.

10) Curtis Samuel's notable company