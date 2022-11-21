Around the NFL

Travis Kelce records 33rd 100-yard game, setting new record for TEs

Published: Nov 20, 2022 at 11:19 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Travis Kelce's pushing Rob Gronkowski aside in the record books and he did so in emphatic fashion.

Kelce's game-winning touchdown catch lifted him to the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-27 win and put him past the 100-yard mark for the 33rd time in his career on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, breaking a tie with Gronkowski for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history.

Kelce's 17-yard touchdown came in the fourth quarter -- his third TD of the night -- moved him past the century mark in the game -- and for the fourth time this season. Dramatic and history-making, Kelce's final catch put him at six receptions for 115 yards and the three scores.

Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, tied Gronkowski at 32 100-yard games in a Week 9 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans.

Gronkowski, who retired this offseason, tallied his 32nd 100-yard showing in his 143rd game, which just happened to be his last (barring a comeback). Gronk hauled in seven catches for 137 yards in Week 18 of last season against the Carolina Panthers. The 33-year-old Kelce's effort against the Jaguars was his 136th career game and in game No. 137, Kelce has the record to himself.

