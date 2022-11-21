Travis Kelce records 33rd 100-yard game, setting new record for TEs

Travis Kelce's pushing Rob Gronkowski aside in the record books and he did so in emphatic fashion.

Kelce's game-winning touchdown catch lifted him to the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-27 win and put him past the 100-yard mark for the 33rd time in his career on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, breaking a tie with Gronkowski for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history.

Kelce's 17-yard touchdown came in the fourth quarter -- his third TD of the night -- moved him past the century mark in the game -- and for the fourth time this season. Dramatic and history-making, Kelce's final catch put him at six receptions for 115 yards and the three scores.

Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, tied Gronkowski at 32 100-yard games in a Week 9 overtime win against the Tennessee Titans.