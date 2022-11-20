2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Next Gen stat of the game: Jared Goff was blitzed 16 times and took zero sacks in Week 11. It's the third time in 2022 the Giants have blitzed 15-plus times and collected zero sacks, the most such games in NFL. It was also the second time in 2022 Goff was blitzed more than 50.0% of his dropbacks and taken zero sacks (also in Week 9 vs. Green Bay).