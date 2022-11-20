2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Justin Fields' homecoming game starts well, ends poorly. There were moments in the Bears' loss to the Falcons that Fields looked just as brilliant and difficult to contain as he's been in recent games. But his late interception sunk the Bears, extending their losing streak to four, with seven losses in eight games. Although it was a catchable pass to David Montgomery, Fields threw a bullet that was high, making it tougher than it needed to be. This was Fields' homecoming, as he's a Georgia-born kid who has played in that stadium before, and there was some serious chatter about whether the Falcons might draft him to groom behind Matt Ryan. (They ended up taking Kyle Pitts, which will make for an interesting debate for the next few years, and you can easily picture Fields operating well with a prolific Falcons run game on that turf.) Fields made some brilliant throws outside of structure -- such as a 32-yard pass to Montgomery – but still has been sub-par at times inside the pocket. This will be the area of focus for the Bears this offseason: to make him a more complete QB. The tools are all there.
- Cordarrelle Patterson making a Hall of Fame case. There aren't too many true returners in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who didn't do something else at a fairly high level, but Patterson has a pretty strong case. On Sunday, he reached an all-time NFL mark when he returned his ninth career kickoff for a touchdown, a 103-yarder with several good blocks. More than Devin Hester, Josh Cribbs, Mel Gray – all of them. In fact, it was his seventh career TD of 100-plus yards, per NFL Research. No other NFL player has more than three ever. That's pretty incredible. Plus, Patterson gave the Falcons 52 yards rushing (including a run late where he broke a tackle to prevent a big loss) and had two catches. Some might argue he is their most valuable player. Not bad for a player who is on his fifth NFL team and was considered a semi-bust at one point in his career
- All eyes on the Kyle Pitts injury. Pitts left the game early in the third quarter after coming down awkwardly after an 18-yard catch. The Bears' Eddie Jackson went low on Pitts, hyperextending his knee backward. Pitts was able to walk off the field but would not return to the game. Whether it was a dirty play is up for debate. But it's clear that the Falcons are a different offense without him. From that point on, they only threw for 25 yards. Some of that is by design for this run-heavy team. But 25 passing yards against this Bears' defense? It has been a frustrating season for Pitts, who had only two games entering today with more than 28 receiving yards. He appeared to be on track for a strong outing in Week 11 before getting hurt. If they lose him for an extended period, it will be a tough blow for the 5-6 Falcons as they cling their playoff lives, albeit with a fairly soft schedule ahead.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Falcons' defense pressured Justin Fields on 40.0% of his dropbacks. Atlanta had a 22.2 QB pressure percentage in Weeks 1-10, the fourth-lowest rate in the NFL.
NFL Research: Justin Fields recorded his fifth straight game with at least one passing touchdown and one rush TD, tying Kyler Murray for the longest such streak since 1950.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Eagles survive. Jalen Hurts scampered untouched for a seven-yard touchdown run, completing a Philly comeback on an afternoon in which the offense struggled to find rhythm. The Eagles turned the ball over twice and generated just three drives with more than two first downs. The ground game was stymied by the Colts' front outside a few Hurts runs. The passing game suffered stops and starts, with few big plays splashed in. Credit Hurts for making every big play in the fourth quarter. The QB dropped a 22-yard dime for a TD to Quez Watkins that cut into a 10-point deficit and gave the Eagles a chance to pull off the comeback. It wasn't pretty, with penalties and unforced errors killing the Eagles seemingly every drive, but when Philly needed to make a play late, Hurts stepped up and converted.
- Philly's run defense plays well down the stretch. The Eagles spent the week buffering the defensive line after getting gashed in recent weeks, signing Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph. On the opening drive, it looked like more of the same as Jonathan Taylor gashed Philly for 49 yards and a TD. From there, the Eagles slowed the star running back, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon called some timely run blitzes. Taylor gained just 35 yards on 15 carries on the final 10 drives. Philly's D, put in some rough spots by the offense, played well in the red zone down the stretch, holding Indy to field goals. A week after a bad roughing penalty late wiped out an Eagles comeback bid, Brandon Graham crushed Matt Ryan on third down to squash any chance for the Colts on the final drive. That's what we'd call a redemption play.
- Can't blame the Colts D for loss. As it's been most of the season, the Indy D played well, forcing turnovers, controlling the line of scrimmage, and earning several timely sacks. Yannick Ngakoue had his best game in a Colts jersey, earning 1.5 sacks and several big tackles. Yet, as usual, the offense couldn't finish. After the opening script, Indy generated just one drive over 32 yards. Ryan made some nice throws but took a bad sack in the red zone late -- coupled with a missed facemask call -- that forced a field goal, giving the Eagles a chance to win by one point. Jeff Saturday's crew played physically, but too many offensive line errors and missed opportunities for TDs continued to be the Colts' bugaboo.
Next Gen stat of the game:Stephon Gilmore lined up across from A.J. Brown on 19 of Brown's 25 routes (76%). Brown caught two of four targets for 35 yards versus Gilmore.
NFL Research: Jalen Hurts broke a tie with Kyler Murray for the third-most rushing touchdowns (21) by a QB in his first three seasons in NFL history. Only Cam Newton (28 from 2011-13) and Josh Allen (25 from 2018-20) had more.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- The Giants just blew a golden opportunity. Are the Giants starting to fade? That's now three straight games where they've looked pretty ordinary – and on Sunday, it was well below that. Three turnovers (to zero for the Lions) tells a pretty big part of the story, as Daniel Jones was guilty of two of them. His first pick led to a Lions touchdown and his second interception was a clear overthrow and an unnecessary gift to the Lions, who were up 24-6 at that point. The Giants' maligned run defense reared its ugly head again, as Detroit ran for four TDs and 160 yards. But really, the entire defense can be put to task, as Jared Goff was hit only three times and not sacked. The Lions merely grinded their way down the field five times on scoring drives.
- Aidan Hutchinson shows up in a big way again. There was a little consternation, at the nadir of the Lions' defensive struggles this season, that perhaps Hutchinson wasn't doing enough for the second overall pick in the draft. That was farcical then and even sillier now. Hutchinson snagged his second interception in the past three games, dropping effortlessly in coverage and reading Jones' eyes perfectly. Hutchinson also corralled a fumble recovery midway through the fourth quarter that helped put the Giants away. He's still rightfully listed among the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates, even if Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen might be ahead on the list. But the Lions have to be happy with Hutchinson, who is proving he can impact games in myriad ways, not just as a pass rusher.
- Giants' offensive identity starting to erode. Injuries certainly have been a factor, but the Giants' offense has hit the skids recently. New York ran the ball effectively in a one-score win over the Texans, but everyone runs the ball against the Texans. The Giants simply have not been sharp of late offensively. There were some encouraging signs Sunday, as Wan'Dale Robinson broke out for his first big game of his rookie season. But even that was negated by a late-game knee injury. We won't speculate on the severity of the injury, but it's never good when a player is ruled out of a game quickly after suffering it. The biggest question: Whither Saquon Barkley? He ran the ball 15 times for 22 yards (with a long run of 4 versus a Detroit run defense that ranked second-worst coming into the game) and caught two more passes for 7 yards. At certain points, the Giants eschewed him for Matt Breida. That was after Brian Daboll said this week he'd give Barkley 50 carries if he thought it would help the team win. That didn't happen, and the Giants suddenly are 7-3 after the 6-1 start.
Next Gen stat of the game: Jared Goff was blitzed 16 times and took zero sacks in Week 11. It's the third time in 2022 the Giants have blitzed 15-plus times and collected zero sacks, the most such games in NFL. It was also the second time in 2022 Goff was blitzed more than 50.0% of his dropbacks and taken zero sacks (also in Week 9 vs. Green Bay).
NFL Research: Jamaal Williams is the first player to score multiple rushing touchdowns in at least five of his team's first 10 games since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006, when he set the single-season TD record with 31.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Marcus Jones turns on the jets for game-winning punt return TD.With both offenses scuffling, overtime appeared inevitable. Jones had other plans. With 26 seconds remaining, the rookie fielded a punt and took off down the sideline, weaving through some poor tackling efforts and scampered for an 84-yard score to give the Pats a much-needed victory. The return TD was the second-longest go-ahead fourth-quarter TD in Patriots history -- Ron Burton on a 91-yard field goal return TD in Week 10, 1962, at Denver was the longest, per NFL Research. On a day when the Pats controlled much of the contest, but Nick Folk missed two field goals, it was apropos that Bill Belichick's squad would win a struggle-fest with a big punt return. All three phases matter.
- Defenses dominate at Foxboro.Both Ds controlled the line of scrimmage, taking advantage of banged-up offensive lines. Matt Judon continued his dominant season, racking up 1.5 sacks, two QB hits, and a tackle for loss. Can we get this man more hype for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year? Kyle Dugger made several big plays helping shut down the Jets' offense to a measly 2.1 yards per play and 3 of 14 on third downs. Gang Green also played well, sacking Mac Jones six times (also sacked the Pats QB six times in Week 8). Quinnen Williams and Co. dominated the line, allowing few holes in the run game. Whenever the Pats did march into field goal range, the Jets netted a big sack to salvage the situation. It was a dominant performance from both defenses despite zero forced turnovers.
- Zach Wilson struggles again versus Pats D. There was no redemption from the Jets' young QB. After spending the week defending his play against the Pats in Week 8, Wilson played similarly poorly. Wilson was 9-of-22 passing for 77 yards for a 50.8 QB rating and took four sacks. Woof. At least he didn't throw any picks! Wilson missed a host of throws in the wind, either sailing simple sideline swings or throwing dirt balls at the feet of his wideouts. The QB did a good job early, avoiding sacks, throwing the ball away, and using his legs a few times. As the game wore on, Wilson grew jittery in the pocket and was late on a host of reads. In a winnable game against a division rival, Gang Green needed Wilson to make a few plays. He couldn't.
Next Gen stat of the game: Marcus Jones' 84-yard punt return touchdown increased the Patriots' chances of winning by 47.8 percentage points (from 51.0% to 98.8%), the most win probability added on a punt return in the NGS era (since 2016).
NFL Research: Matthew Judon has set a new career high and leads the NFL with 13.5 sacks. Only one player in Patriots franchise history has had more sacks in a season: Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, who had 18.5 in 1984 and 16.5 in 1985.