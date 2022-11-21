Giants rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered torn ACL vs. Lions

The New York Giants lost another wide receiver for the rest of the 2022 campaign.

Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL in Sunday's 31-18 oss to the Detroit Lions, coach Brian Daboll announced Monday morning.

It's a brutal ending for the second-round rookie, who was just beginning to find a more significant role in the Giants offense. Robinson generated 100 yards on nine catches Sunday before suffering the injury, his first contest over the 50-yard mark.

The injury is the latest to take a chunk out of the Big Blue receiving corps. Sterling Shepard went on injured reserve earlier this season after a campaign-ending knee injury. The club traded injury-plagued former first-round pick Kadarius Toney to Kansas City. Now Robinson is gone.

The latest injury puts Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins atop the target chart for Daboll's offense. The Giants, sitting at 7-3 and in the postseason hunt, desperately need Kenny Golladay -- who caught his first two passes since Week 1 on Sunday -- to morph into a playmaker.

Robinson's injury will surely intensify the spotlight on the Giants potentially bringing in Odell Beckham back for the stretch. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported over the weekend that OBJ is expected to visit the Cowboys and Giants after the Thanksgiving holiday.