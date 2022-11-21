Around the NFL

Giants rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered torn ACL vs. Lions

Published: Nov 21, 2022 at 10:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants lost another wide receiver for the rest of the 2022 campaign.

Wan'Dale Robinson tore his ACL in Sunday's 31-18 oss to the Detroit Lions, coach Brian Daboll announced Monday morning.

It's a brutal ending for the second-round rookie, who was just beginning to find a more significant role in the Giants offense. Robinson generated 100 yards on nine catches Sunday before suffering the injury, his first contest over the 50-yard mark.

The injury is the latest to take a chunk out of the Big Blue receiving corps. Sterling Shepard went on injured reserve earlier this season after a campaign-ending knee injury. The club traded injury-plagued former first-round pick Kadarius Toney to Kansas City. Now Robinson is gone.

The latest injury puts Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins atop the target chart for Daboll's offense. The Giants, sitting at 7-3 and in the postseason hunt, desperately need Kenny Golladay -- who caught his first two passes since Week 1 on Sunday -- to morph into a playmaker.

Robinson's injury will surely intensify the spotlight on the Giants potentially bringing in Odell Beckham back for the stretch. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported over the weekend that OBJ is expected to visit the Cowboys and Giants after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Giants defense is also dealing with a significant injury from Sunday, as cornerback Adoree' Jackson will be out for 4-6 weeks with an MCL sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

Related Content

news

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts believed to have suffered torn MCL vs. Bears

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered a torn MCL in Sunday's win over the Bears following an MRI on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Lions upset Giants, extend NFC-best three-game winning streak: 'Starting to figure out a way to win'

The longest current winning streak in the NFC doesn't belong to the Eagles, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Seahawks or Vikings. No, that distinction is currently owned by the Detroit Lions.

news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has Super Bowl in sights after blowout win over Vikings

Last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lamented being "frustrated" after the loss in Green Bay. On Sunday, he was back to thinking about contending for a Super Bowl.

news

Bills coach Sean McDermott credits Buffalo community for win: 'That was for you'

After the Bills game, head coach Sean McDermott credited the Buffalo community for the team's win against the Browns in Detroit.

news

Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson on offensive woes vs. Patriots: 'This (expletive) is sorry'

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson shared his frustrations with the media after Sunday's Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.

news

Cardinals QB Colt McCoy set to start vs. 49ers as Kyler Murray continues to deal with hamstring injury

Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy is set to start Monday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. QB Kyler Murray is still dealing with a hamstring injury.

news

2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader includes three terrific matchups: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings.

news

Travis Kelce records 33rd 100-yard game, setting new record for TEs

Travis Kelce surpassed the 100-yard mark for the 33rd time in his career on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, breaking a tie with Rob Gronkowski for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history.

news

Tony Pollard paces Cowboys' backfield duo in win with 189 yards: 'We've got to keep that going all year'

Cowboys running back continued to make a statement as the most explosive back in Dallas' backfield, totaling 189 yards and two scores in a 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after win over Colts: 'I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich'

Nick Sirianni explained the raw emotion he displayed following the Eagles' 17-16 victory over the Colts in Indianapolis.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE