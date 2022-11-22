2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Cardinals on Monday night

- The catch-and-run Niners race to victory. One of the top yards-after-catch teams in the NFL thrived against one of the league's worst at preventing additional yards from being gained after receptions. Just take a look at two of San Francisco's touchdowns Monday night: a 39-yard reception for George Kittle on a play in which he was expected to gain four yards after catch, but ended up with 18, and a 32-yard reception for Kittle in which the tight end picked up every yard on the play after the catch. San Francisco finished with 153 receiving yards gained after the catch, according to Next Gen Stats, which accounted for nearly 40 percent of their total yards in the game. That's been the 49ers' modus operandi for this entire season, helping them to a ninth-place ranking in big plays and sixth in yards per play entering Monday night, and they didn't deviate in Week 11.
- Kyle Shanahan's backfield rotation works like a charm. Christian McCaffrey began the night as San Francisco's lead back, taking all but two of the 49ers' seven first-half carries and gaining 6.2 yards per attempt. It was strange to see McCaffrey dominate the snap counts for 49ers running backs, but by the third quarter, Shanahan's approach was evident: He rode McCaffrey in the first half, then relied on trusty back Elijah Mitchell to close the game out against a weary Cardinals defense playing at the 7,200-foot altitude in Mexico City. The two shared carries nearly evenly (nine for Mitchell, seven for McCaffrey), and a dash of Deebo Samuel (three carries) produced 37 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown run around the left end. San Francisco's acquisition of McCaffrey has paid off and made this team that much more difficult to defend, because of the many directions in which it can go offensively.
- Arizona's offense is no match for defenses like San Francisco's. The Cardinals have reached a point of critical mass in terms of offensive talent. Zach Ertz and Marquise Brown were already out entering Monday night, and the loss of Rondale Moore to a groin injury meant Colt McCoy had only DeAndre Hopkins, the underutilized A.J. Green, and Greg Dortch at his disposal. Surprisingly, Arizona converted 8 of 16 third downs, but it wasn't shocking to see the Cardinals -- playing with a patchwork offensive line -- struggle to sustain drives throughout the night. Robbie Anderson is a nonfactor in an offense in which he should play at least a secondary role, and there aren't many solutions available to fix things, if any. The best the Cardinals can hope for is a healthy return of Kyler Murray and Moore, and that still might not be enough to wake up an offense that has disappointed for much of 2022. It certainly wasn't impressive against San Francisco's top-ranked defense.
